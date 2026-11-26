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CEO of Community-Based Connections, which serves Palm Beach County, honored by the Eta Nu Education Foundation and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity’s Eta Nu chapter

By Sandy Collier

POMPANO BEACH, FL – Mikelange “Mike” Olbel, a Pompano Beach native and president and chief executive officer of Community-Based Connections, Inc. (CBCI), which serves Palm Beach County, received the 2026 Citizen of the Year Award on Saturday, November 14. The award was presented by the Eta Nu Education Foundation and the Pompano Beach-based Eta Nu chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., during the 8th Annual Benefit Gala & Achievement Week Awards, presented by The Figgers Foundation. Olbel is a member of the organization.

“I want to say thank you to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for always giving me an opportunity to serve his people,” Olbel said during his acceptance speech. “I am deeply humbled to receive the Citizen of the Year Award because it not only represents me, but those who stand beside me.”

Olbel became acquainted with the Eta Nu chapter as a senior at the University of Dubuque in Dubuque, Iowa, when he needed $1,125 to pay his final-year tuition. The chapter provided the funds, and Olbel graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in sociology and criminal justice. He also earned a graduate degree in business administration, public relations, and psychology from Iowa State University. During the gala, Olbel showed his appreciation to the chapter and the foundation by paying it forward with a $2,250 donation.

Olbel added: “God has blessed me to work alongside extraordinary people every day to accomplish remarkable things. As I walk these journeys, I do not walk alone, but with all of you. I thank each of you who have played a significant role in my life.”

The youngest son of Haitian immigrants, Olbel works to dismantle socioeconomic barriers facing people of color, including the African diaspora. As CBCI’s president and CEO, he leads a talented team credited with 15,000 hours of crisis intervention, helping families stay together, and children avoid foster care. CBCI also launched two health clubs offering families and children free health care.

This year, the organization introduced Fatherhood Week and the Stronger Together conference to promote family unity and support children’s growth and development. In his acceptance speech, Olbel said CBCI secured $20 million to support families in Broward and Palm Beach counties.

ABOUT COMMUNITY-BASED CONNECTIONS, INC.

Community-Based Connections, Inc. has expanded its mission to Palm Beach County, bringing proven programs that strengthen families, support youth, and empower communities. Through strategic partnerships and new investments in the region, CBCI is delivering services designed to stabilize families, promote responsible fatherhood, and connect residents with vital community resources.