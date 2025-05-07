Beyond the Classroom: GED Graduates Find Success Behind Bars

Advertisement

Inmates earn high school diplomas through Broward’s revamped education program

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr., Publisher, The Westside Gazette

BROWARD COUNTY — In a remarkable display of determination and rehabilitation, 17 incarcerated individuals across four Broward County correctional facilities have earned their high school diplomas—14 through the GED program and three through traditional high school coursework.

The milestone is part of an ongoing education initiative led by Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) in partnership with the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) and Workforce Broward. The program, recently revamped to expand access and improve outcomes, operates in the Main Jail, Paul Rein, Conte, and North Broward facilities.

“These students show up every day, ready to learn, ready to change their futures,” said Esther Savage, Assistant Principal at Whiddon-Rogers Education Center, which oversees the program. “This diploma represents a turnaround—it’s a powerful new beginning.”

Under the leadership of Principal Wylie Howard, certified teachers from Whiddon-Rogers provide instruction directly within the jail facilities, with support from BSO staff. Collaborative effort creates a structured and encouraging environment where academic growth and personal transformation go hand in hand.

For families, the moment is deeply personal. Chasity Williams, mother of graduate Ricky, shared her pride in a heartfelt tribute.

“It is with great pleasure and admiration to congratulate my baby boy, who is the third of five children—and the first to obtain his high school diploma,” she said. “After two years of incarceration, Ricky has shown incredible strength. Instead of becoming another statistic, he’s now a source of hope and inspiration.”

Williams credited the program and its staff with giving her son, and others like him, a renewed sense of purpose. “I’m grateful to the authorities who made this possible. After all, these young men are our future.”

As the writer of this story, I can attest personally to the power of a GED. I received my GED from the United States Army, which opened the doors for me to attend college and achieve a measure of success in my own life. The GED is more than just a certificate—it’s a second chance, a foundation, and a pathway forward. For many of these graduates, it is the beginning of something bigger than their past.

The educational initiative is part of a broader effort to support rehabilitation and reduce recidivism through opportunity. As students gain the skills and credentials needed to reenter society, they also help redefine what’s possible for justice-involved individuals.

The celebration continues later this month with GED Grad Day, a national virtual commencement event scheduled for May 16 at 1 p.m. ET. Hosted on Facebook Live, the ceremony will highlight stories of resilience and success from across the country—including those from Broward County.

“This is more than a graduation,” Savage said. “It’s proof that change is always possible, no matter the circumstances.”

How to Celebrate GED Grad Day: