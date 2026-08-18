Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County Kicks Off School Year with “Lace Up for Learning” presented by Ana G. Mendez University

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Submitted by Pierson Grant Public Relations Diana Hanford

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County (BBBSBC) recently helped hundreds of local children kick off the new school year with confidence during its annual Lace Up for Learning back-to-school picnic and field day, presented by Ana G. Méndez University.

Held at Snyder Park in Fort Lauderdale, the celebration brought together 500 Littles and their families for a day of fun, connection and community. Each Little received a brand-new pair of sneakers thanks to the fundraising efforts of Florida Girls Giving Back and the generosity of AGMU, along with a fully stocked school supply kit compliments of the BBX Foundation, giving them the essentials they need to start the school year prepared and ready to learn.

The event featured a special appearance by Joey Cantens, Florida International University’s new men’s basketball head coach, and members of the FIU men’s basketball team, who spent time interacting with Littles, participating in activities and helping create memorable moments for the children.

Bigs, Littles and their families also enjoyed field games, music, a barbecue, activities, local vendors and plenty of opportunities to spend time together and gear up for a BIG school year.

“Lace Up for Learning is about much more than a new pair of sneakers or a backpack filled with school supplies,” said Malena Mendez, president and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County. “It is about making sure our Littles know their community is behind them as they begin a new school year. When children feel prepared, supported and confident, they are better positioned to succeed both in the classroom and beyond.”

Starting a new school year can be exciting, but it can also bring financial and emotional challenges for families. Lace Up for Learning helps remove some of those barriers while giving Littles a positive experience to look forward to as they return to school.

The event reflects BBBSBC’s ongoing commitment to supporting children both inside and outside the classroom. By providing practical resources, meaningful connections and opportunities to build confidence, the organization helps Littles start the school year feeling encouraged, supported and ready to take on what comes next.

BBBSBC creates and supports mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Through the dedication of mentors, families, community partners and donors, the organization helps young people build strong relationships, develop confidence and reach their full potential.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County

For more than 50 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County has offered unprecedented access to resources to empower youth to reach their full potential through meaningful mentoring relationships. These mentoring relationships build self-confidence and emotional well-being, encourage young people to stay on a path to graduation and higher education, and help them establish a plan for a successful future. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County is to ignite the power and promise of youth. For more information, visit bbbsbroward.org.

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Photo credit: TSS Photography