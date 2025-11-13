Big money aims to get Elks Lodge

Advertisement

By Al Calloway

Al.calloway715gmail.com

So, why would a lender give a Local Liability Company (LLC) that had a less than 550 credit score $1,365,000? For a good reason. Sator Investments, LLC., had “acquired” the deed for the Elks Lodge #652 at 712 NW 2nd Street, at the edge of Fort Lauderdale’s booming downtown, and gentrification of surrounding areas. Kevin Eutsey, representing Sator, got enough Elks Lodge leaders to ink a fuzzy deed deal because the Lodge was up tight for funds to upgrade the deteriorating property.

For more than 7 years, since her initial filing of a suit alleging that Kevin Eutsey “…conspired with other named defendants to fraudulently transfer and deprive the Local Lodge of its property,” Nadine Hankerson, Ph. D., and her Elks Lodge Project/Joint Management Team have been fighting for the Elks property in Broward County Courts. Finally, three judges later and a jury trial, the Elks Lodge won a March 17th Jury verdict that quieted the deed title, which returned the Elks property back to Elks Lodge #652 at 712 NW 2nd Street in Fort Lauderdale. That should have been it, right?

After all, the Jury verdict won by The Elks Joint Management Team included the following: “Fraud Against Sator Investments, LLC. ; Conspiracy to Commit Fraud Against Kevin Eutsey; Conspiracy to Commit Fraud Against Sator Investments, LLC.; Rescission (deed should be rescinded); Quiet Title. In addition, the Defendants had no defenses for the following: Unclean Hands; Equitable Estoppel; Consent/Ratification; Actual Authority.”

What happened in the Court hallways and elsewhere, during a couple of days before the March 17, 2025 Jury verdict is, in part, history repeating itself. During that brief period, the colonized mind succumbed to its classical conditioning, out of which came a deal with lender HIF IV and the Elks Grand Lodge Exalted Ruler, Leonard J. Polk, Jr., Esq., to liquidate the local Elks property, the opposite of what the then current trial was all about! That deal, orchestrated by HIF IV would payoff $1. 85 million, and legal fees. Polk’s glands apparently salivated much like Anton Pavlov’s dogs during that 1904 conditioning experiment. Polk, whose role in Elks Lodge #652 case was only as a witness, dragged Hankerson and Elks Joint Management Team’s lawyer, Nicholas P. Merriweather into the abyss with him and the two lawyers both signed off on a dirty deal which wrought calamity. Hankerson had to sign a supposed draft, but did so, signing it as in duress.

So now colonized minded Polk and his follower Merriweather, who was hired and paid $15 thousand to defend Elks Lodge # 652 at trial, but soon after that hire, went to work for Polk and the Grand lodge, added to this historically Negro dilemma. What is it, history, fear, no faith, greed, being impervious to brotherhood, disrespect for women? As a result, With a trial victory in hand, Elks Lodge #652 now must answer a Foreclosure Judgment next week.

Not only has Hankerson filed a complaint with the Florida Bar recently, lawyer Merriweather for “serious ethical violations, conflict of interest, ‘Sand professional misconduct in connection with his representation…” Merriweather was hired by Hankerson and appeared “for the Grand Lodge in April of 2024 that created-a conflict of interest for the local Lodge.” Hankerson added other complaints to the sent documents.

Last week Hankerson filed a Motion to Vacate And Set Aside Foreclosure Judgment, delivered to the Circuit Court of the 17th Judicial Circuit. The motion indicates Elks Lodge #652 had a successful Jury verdict and “now, an equally nefarious heist is afoot among those who are supposed to be aligned with and acting in the local Lodge’s best interest.” Then it gets specific. “Indeed the Grand Lodge of [IBPOEW] and its counsel acted in concert to divest the Local Lodge out of its ownership interest in the property.” The motion continues.

“The grand Lodge conspired with HIF IV Lenders, LLC. , to convince counsel for the Local Lodge to purportedly agree in a settlement that he had no authority, permission, or right to enter, and to coerce the Local Lodge’s representative to sign the Settlement Agreement under duress.” The Grand Lodge is not a plaintiff in the Elks Lodge case, just a witness. The case was originally filed in 2018 by Nadine Hankerson, Ph. D. , representing Elks Lodge #652 and the Joint Management Team and she had nothing to do with a “Settlement Agreement.” Her motion states, “The Settlement Agreement was formed without a meeting of the minds, it is void, unenforceable and without legal effect. The Settlement Agreement and resulting judgment were also achieved by fraud, mistake, and undue influence.” Hankerson says the Consent Judgment “should be vacated and set aside.”