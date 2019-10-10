Blanche Ely House Museum Reflects on the High School Years

Ceremony: An Exhibition of Community Celebrations

The Blanche Ely House Museum in Pompano Beach is proud to present Ceremony: An Exhibition of Community Celebrations. This nostalgic collection of archival photos, artifacts and memorabilia brings the Homecoming festivities, pageants, parades, proms and other community events from the 1950s -1970s into focus for a new generation to appreciate. The museum will host a special open house preview prior to the Blanche Ely High School Homecoming Parade on Friday, Oct. 11 from 10 a.m. 2 p.m. A special community celebration is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 14 from 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m. and the exhibition will run through March 31. All events and tours are free and open to the public. For more information call (954) 545-7800.

“Homecoming is an especially significant and emotional time for the alumni of Blanche Ely High School,” said Phyllis Korab, Cultural Affairs Director. “Students who were fortunate enough to have been molded by Mrs. Ely are forever filled with gratitude for her strong yet loving guidance. These former students and the entire Pompano Beach community are passionate about preserving her legacy and having the next generation of students understand the significance of her influence. This new exhibition honors the joy of community, especially during those pivotal high school years and examines the importance Mrs. Ely placed on proper etiquette and protocol.”

Curated from a treasure trove of memorabilia stored in over 100 boxes, this exhibition features photos from previous Homecoming parades, proms, sports banquets, reunions, community-based cultural celebrations along with fashion items including a vintage homecoming crown, and interactive components.

The Blanche Ely House Museum is one of City’s newest cultural venues, having reopened in March 2019 under the auspices of the Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department with the guidance of a team of curatorial consultants. The former home of the renowned educators Blanche and Joseph Ely was restored thanks to the City Commission’s support and funding. The Museum is now a thriving venue showcasing the significant social and cultural milestones of Pompano Beach’s Northwest Community, while also serving as active cultural hub offering a variety of community-based workshops focused on history, arts and culture.

The Blanche Ely House Museum is located at 1500 N.W. Sixth Ave., Pompano Beach, Fla. 33060.

