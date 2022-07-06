Boats/Boat Captains Needed for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County’s 42nd Annual BIG Fish Tournament

Little Brothers Nashon, James and Moises with their Bigs Mark Rampersad, Oscar Morales and Guy Dejohns

By Cindy Schutt

 

Captain Maui Goodbeer

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward needs boat captains to volunteer their boats, time, and talent to host Little Brothers and Little Sisters and their Bigs at the mentoring organization’s 42nd Annual BIG Fish Tournament presented by the Moss Foundation. The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on September 17th at Bahia Mar Marina, 801 Seabreeze Blvd., in Fort Lauderdale.

Approximately 50 boats are needed to accommodate Big Brothers Big Sisters young people and their mentors.

“This tournament creates such special memories for our Littles, so we’re really hoping the boating community will step up and offer their assistance” said Malena Mendez, President, and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward. “This is a unique opportunity for the young people we serve, many of whom have never been fishing.”

 

Little Brother Roby

In addition to presenting sponsor Moss Foundation, sponsors of BIG Fish include Atlantic Pacific Community Builders, Bahia Mar Fort Lauderdale Beach, Fish Florida, IYBA, iUniforms, Resolve Marine, UKG, Wells Fargo and media sponsor Waterfront Times. Volunteer chairs of BIG Fish are Cheryl Seinfeld, Trevor Carroll, and Lauren Carroll.

Lois Ann
