Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade Offers Summertime Fun with 2019 Summer Programs for Area Youth

Four Clubs Offer Indoor and Outdoor Activities, Field Trips and More, Starting Monday, June 10 through Friday, Aug. 2

Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade is once again offering exciting summer fun during its 2019 Summer Program for area youth, starting Monday, June 10 through Friday, August 2, 2019. Registration is now open and children will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis until the program is filled.

Just like the after-school program during the school year, the Summer Program enables children to learn values such as friendship, honesty and teamwork by providing a safe and secure environment where they can develop into productive and independent young adults.

The Summer Program is open to all boys and girls ages 5–17 (must be entering kindergarten in the fall; cannot turn 17 before Sept. 1, 2018), and will run Monday–Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; however, counselors will be available to supervise children beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at 6 p.m.

The Summer Program at all Clubs is staffed by qualified full-time and summer staff.

During the Summer Programs, children participate in fun indoor activities such as arts and crafts, computer room, game room, table games, movie room, basketball and much more. Outdoor activities include all types of organized group games, and swimming at the South Beach Club. Field trips are also offered to exciting locations and events such as the movies, bowling, Chuck E. Cheese’s, swimming field trips for older groups and more.

A free nutritious lunch and afternoon snack is provided daily at no additional cost, or children may bring their own lunch. At each Club, awards will be given to recognize the boys and girls who have made a positive contribution to the Summer Program.

For more details about an individual Club’s Summer Program, please call the contact/phone number listed.

Where/Cost:

Hank Kline Club

2805 SW 32nd Avenue

Miami, Florida 33133

(305) 446-2654

8-week session: June 10 to August 2 at $450 or 4-week sessions: June 10 – July 3 and July 8 – August 2 at $250 per session

Northwest Club

10915 NW 14th Avenue

Miami, Florida 33167

(305) 758-5753

4-week sessions: June 10 – July 3 and July 8 – August 2 at $125 per session

South Beach Club

1200 Michigan Ave.

Miami Beach, Florida

(305) 535-0070

4-week sessions: June 10 – July 3 and July 8 – August 2 at $125 per session

Kendall Club

9475 North Kendall Drive

Miami, Florida 33176

(305) 279-3013

4-week sessions: June 10 – July 3 and July 8 – August 2 at $350 per session including field trips