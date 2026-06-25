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By Torey Alston

Broward College is an economic engine and higher education leader

Education has always been the ultimate bridge to opportunity. Across South Florida’s vibrant Caribbean community, families share a commitment to hard work, determination, and building a stronger legacy for the next generation. At Broward College, we honor that drive by providing a high-quality education that opens doors for our students and prepares them to seamlessly enter the workforce.

A college degree remains one of the most reliable investments an individual can make in their lifetime. It is a proven catalyst for upward economic mobility, transforming not only individual lives but entire family trajectories. A recent study shows Broward College generated $2.4 billion in added income for the local economy and supported 25,621 jobs—meaning one out of every 59 jobs in the county is connected to Broward College, its students, and its alumni.

We are proud that the Aspen Institute has again recognized Broward College as one of America’s leading community colleges, naming it to the 2027 Aspen Prize Top 200. This coveted distinction belongs to our entire community. It is a direct result of our award-winning academic programs, exceptional faculty, and commitment to student outcomes. We refuse to accept the status quo; instead, we continue to set the standard for accessible, impactful education that meets students exactly where they are. That commitment also includes support for military families, as seen in Broward College’s first-ever designation as a Purple Star Campus.

Whether you are a recent high school graduate building a foundation or an adult professional seeking to upskill for a promotion, we continue to set the national standard for accessible, impactful education. We invite you to discover what sets Broward College apart and take the next step toward a prosperous future.

Join a community dedicated to your success. Visit broward.edu/excellence today to explore our academic programs and enrollment opportunitie