Broward County Animal Care Invites Families to Celebrate Community, Compassion and Second Chances at Pup or Treat

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Free October 24 celebration features family-friendly activities, pet costume contest

and waived adoption fees

Submitted by Zachary Rinkins

BROWARD COUNTY, FL – Broward County Animal Care, the County’s official pet adoption and animal welfare agency, invites residents and their families to Pup or Treat, a free Halloween celebration on Saturday, October 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Animal Care shelter, 2400 SW 42nd Street in Fort Lauderdale. The community event will feature doggy trick-or-treating, a pet costume contest, a pumpkin patch, pup cups, and pet-friendly vendors. Attendees will also have an opportunity to meet adoptable pets seeking permanent homes. Pet adoption fees will be waived during the event. Adopters only pay the pet registration fee. You can view adoptable pets at Broward.org/Animal.

“Pup or Treat is an opportunity to bring our community together while helping more shelter pets find loving homes,” said Doug Brightwell, Broward County Animal Care Director. “We’re inviting families to enjoy the festivities, treat their pets to something special, and consider opening their hearts and homes to an animal in need. With adoption fees waived, it’s an especially good time to welcome a new companion.”

Residents interested in adopting are encouraged to visit Broward.org/Animal to view available dogs and cats before the event. Prospective adopters should consider their household, lifestyle and ability to provide lifelong care when selecting a pet.

Admission is free, and all residents are welcome. For additional information about Broward County Animal Care or to view adoptable pets, visit Broward.org/Animal.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact Zachary Rinkins, Broward County Animal Care Public Information Officer, at zrinkins@broward.org or (954) 359-1313 Ext. 7068.

About Broward County Animal Care

A service of the Broward County Board of County Commissioners, Broward County Animal Care is dedicated to protecting Broward County residents and animals by providing animal services and community education. Our four pillars of service are community animal care, equitable services, public safety, and world-class shelter operations. We are located at 2400 SW 42nd Street in Fort Lauderdale.