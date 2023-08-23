Broward County Board of Commissioners Declares August as National Black Business Month

By Marlon D. Bolton

BROWARD COUNTY, FL – August 22, 2023 – The Broward County Board of Commissioners, at the request of Commissioner Hazelle P. Rogers, proudly issues a proclamation declaring August as National Black Business Month. This commendable initiative seeks to highlight the tremendous achievements and contributions made by Black-owned businesses in Broward County and beyond.

Recognizing the importance of fostering a vibrant and inclusive business community, the Board of Commissioners acknowledges the significant role of Black entrepreneurs and professionals in driving economic growth and creating opportunities for all residents. By commemorating National Black Business Month, Broward County strives to generate awareness and support for these enterprises while encouraging the community to patronize and promote their goods and services.

Embracing the significance of this proclamation, Roderick Harvey, Managing Partner at HCT Certified Public Accountants, and Edward Haynes, CEO at Haynes Security Services, were present to receive the official declaration on behalf of the countless Black-owned businesses that embody the spirit of innovation, resilience, and excellence. Both Mr. Harvey and Mr. Haynes, are esteemed figures in commerce, and they represent the achievements and aspirations of Black professionals across the county.

National Black Business Month acknowledges the rich history, remarkable ingenuity, and entrepreneurial spirit that Black-owned businesses bring to the table. Broward County is home to a diverse range of these enterprises, excelling across sectors such as technology, hospitality, arts, education, and many more. As this month-long celebration unfolds, individuals, organizations, and communities are encouraged to actively engage and support these businesses to help them thrive and prosper.

Commissioner Hazelle P. Rogers expressed her gratitude to the Board of Commissioners for their unanimous support in honoring National Black Business Month. She emphasized the necessity of recognizing such enterprises that have consistently made significant contributions to the economic fabric of Broward County, enriching the community in immeasurable ways.