Broward County “Littles” Build Career-Ready Skills Thanks to Comcast’s $25,000 Grant

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Funding will support career exploration, mentoring and workforce readiness opportunities through Big Brothers Big Sisters’ Big Futures initiative.

Submitted by Pierson Grant

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (Oct. 16, 2026) — More Broward County “Littles” will gain guidance from mentors, explore college and career paths, and take part in hands-on learning experiences thanks to a $25,000 Comcast grant awarded to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County (BBBS Broward). The funding will strengthen the organization’s Big Futures initiative, which prepares young people for success after high school.

BBBS Broward leaders recently joined Comcast to celebrate the $25,000 grant and their shared commitment to helping local youth prepare for the future. The funding will support career-readiness workshops, educational materials, mentoring sessions and transportation to workplace experiences. The grant is part of Project UP, Comcast’s ongoing initiative to create digital opportunities and build a future of unlimited possibilities.

“For more than a decade, Comcast has championed our mission to ignite the potential of Broward County’s young people,” said Malena Mendez, President & CEO of BBBS Broward. “We are grateful for Comcast’s continued support and belief in the power of mentorship. This grant will give more Littles the guidance and experiences to prepare for college and careers.”

Big Futures is a site-based mentoring program that prepares high school students and young adults, ages 14 to 25, for success after graduation. Through career exploration, mentoring and workforce readiness programming, Big Futures helps young people build the confidence, relationships and skills needed to pursue higher education, long-term success and meaningful careers. Since launching in June 2022, the program has grown from 98 participants to 344, demonstrating the need for structured mentoring and school-to-career opportunities in Broward County.

Throughout the school year, students participate in monthly programming hosted at community, corporate and nonprofit partner sites. Each session combines mentoring with hands-on learning experiences focused on college and career readiness. Participants take part in workshops covering topics such as career exploration, financial literacy, goal setting, interview preparation, networking, professional communication, résumé writing and workplace etiquette. Students also gain exposure to a variety of industries through conversations with professionals, job shadowing and workplace visits that help them explore future career paths.

Students are matched with caring adult mentors who provide accountability, encouragement and guidance as they navigate important educational and career decisions. Program specialists facilitate monthly group mentoring sessions that reinforce life and workforce skills while creating opportunities for students to learn from mentors, one another and professionals.

“Every young person deserves the support, skills and opportunities to build a bright future, and I’ve seen firsthand the impact a caring mentor can make,” said Dawn Stagliano, Director of Government Affairs for Comcast’s Florida Region. “Our longtime partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County connects more Littles with mentors and real-world experiences. We are proud to invest in Big Futures and help Broward County youth turn their goals into pathways to college and careers.”

BBBS Broward has partnered with Comcast for more than a decade to create opportunities for young people across Broward County. Stagliano, a BBBS Broward board member for more than 15 years, has helped secure funding and resources that strengthen the organization’s local impact. BBBS Broward recently honored her with its Legacy Award for the leadership, creativity and dedication she brings to Déjà Vu, the organization’s annual fundraiser.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County

For more than 50 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County (BBBS Broward) has empowered young people to achieve their full potential through life-changing mentoring relationships. By connecting youth with caring adult mentors and providing access to critical resources and support services, BBBS Broward helps build self-confidence, foster emotional well-being, encourage academic success and prepare young people for bright and productive futures.

Guided by its mission to ignite the power and promise of youth, BBBS Broward continues to be recognized as a leader within the mentoring field. The organization received Big Brothers Big Sisters of America’s 2025 Growth Award in recognition of its excellence in programming and significant year-over-year growth in the number of mentoring matches served.

In 2026, BBBS Broward and Henderson Behavioral Health were honored with the Outstanding Healthcare Collaboration Award at the Greater Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce Excellence in Healthcare Awards for their innovative wellness counseling partnership within the Little Steps, Big Strides program. This collaborative initiative expands access to wellbeing support for youth and families, helping participants build resilience and thrive both personally and academically.

Support BBBS Broward with the purchase of a specialty Florida license plate. For more information and to learn about volunteer opportunities, visit bbbsbroward.org, subscribe to the monthly newsletter and follow them on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.