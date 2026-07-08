Broward Education Foundation Kicks-Off Annual Back to School Supply Drive

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Community Contributions Help Equip Broward County Public Schools Students and Teachers for Success

Submitted by Pierson Grant Public Relations and Diana Hanford

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL — Broward Education Foundation, the only 501(c)3 charitable organization solely dedicated to serving students and teachers in Broward County Public Schools, launched its annual Back to School Supply Drive, which runs through August 31, 2026.

The community-wide initiative helps ensure students begin the school year with the supplies they need to succeed while easing the financial burden on teachers who often purchase classroom materials with their own money. Last year, Broward Education Foundation’s School Supply Drive benefited more than 130,000 students in 195 schools and provided essential supplies to more than 12,000 teachers across the district.

According to the National Education Association, more than 90% of teachers spend an average of $800 of their own money each year on classroom supplies.

“Every child deserves a fair chance at a quality education,” said James A. Knapp, President & CEO of Broward Education Foundation. “By providing students with the tools they need, we’re helping build their confidence and setting them up for success in the classroom while giving teachers the resources they need to create engaging learning environments.”

Broward Education Foundation offers several ways for businesses, organizations and community members to support the drive:

Request a free donation box for your workplace. Collected supplies can be dropped off at the Broward Education Foundation School Supply Center or picked up by request.

*Adopt a School and help provide backpacks filled with essential supplies.

*Purchase items through Broward Education Foundation’s curated Amazon Wishlist. Donations ship directly to the School Supply Center for distribution. *Download a free School Supply Drive Tool Kit featuring planning tips and social media resources.

Host a virtual drive by making an online donation at browardedfoundation.org/drive

$250 provides art supplies for an entire classroom

$100 supports a teacher with essential classroom tools and resources

$25 equips a student with a fully stocked backpack

Most Needed School Supplies

Backpacks, black composition books, crayons, pink erasers, 2-pocket folders, glue sticks, hand sanitizer, highlighters, hole punchers, 3”x5” index cards, markers, spiral notebooks (wide-ruled), loose-leaf paper, pencil pouches, pencil sharpeners, #2 pencils with erasers, mechanical pencils, black/blue pens, rulers, and child-safe scissors.

Donation Drop-Off Location:

Broward Education Foundation School Supply Center 2300 W. Copans Road, Bay 5, Pompano Beach, FL

To host a supply drive or arrange a donation pickup, contact Hector Javier at (754) 321-9020 or hector.javier@browardschools.com.

About Broward Education Foundation

The nonprofit Broward Education Foundation aligns with Broward County Public Schools by providing grants for teachers who develop innovative curriculum that increases student outcomes; vitally needed school supplies for students and teachers in Title I schools; scholarships for qualified high school seniors; and support for programs and initiatives like Debate, TurnAround Arts, STEM and more. Each year, Broward Education Foundation contributes nearly $5 million to Broward County schools, serving as the catalyst for educational excellence. For information visit Broward Education Foundation, email BEFInfo@browardschools.com, like or follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.