Broward Health Kicks Off 85th Anniversary Celebration

Submitted by Fernandez, Lineth

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA-– Broward Health kicked off a yearlong celebration for its 85th anniversary, highlighting its legacy of service to the community during the Broward Health Day reception at Broward Health Medical Center.

Proclamations were presented by Broward County Mayor Lamar Fisher, Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis, and Representatives from Florida State legislators Rosalind Osgood and Chip LaMarca declaring January 4 as “Broward Health Day.” The proclamations recognized the impact that one of the 10th largest public healthcare systems in the country has had on the region.

Newana Bowman, the first baby ever born at Broward Health Medical Center 13 days after the hospital opened in 1938, was honored at the event, as was long-term employee Thelma Coates, an 84-year-old former nursing aid who has worked at the flagship hospital for nearly 60 years.

“To say this is a milestone is an understatement,” Broward Health President & CEO Shane Strum said. “We have come a long way, and that’s a tribute to the leadership, physicians and employees, like Thelma, who are dedicated, passionate and committed to providing the highest quality care for our patients each and every day. We will be an essential part of this community for many more years to come.”

Later that evening, landmark buildings throughout Broward were lit up in signature blue, as part of the anniversary celebration themed Then, Now, Forever Broward Health.

Broward Health in partnership with the Florida Panthers also celebrated its 85th anniversary with the community on January 8 at Huizenga Park. More than 300 members of the community joined the festivities, which included health screenings, live music, food trucks and a screening of the Panthers game.

In continuation of Broward Health’s yearlong celebration, the system will have a series of events planned, including a traveling art exhibit chronicling the history of the system; Broward Health’s State of the System address to the community; special anniversary onesies for the first babies born across Broward Health hospitals; video documentaries; and fundraising events for the Broward Health Foundation.