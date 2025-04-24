Close Menu
    Broward Health Medical Center to Welcome the U.S. Navy During Fleet Week 2025

    By Lineth Fernandez

            Broward Health Medical Center will host U.S. Navy members during Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale 2025. The event will feature a helicopter flyover, performances by a Navy band, and interactive demonstrations for caregivers and patients.

    U.S. Navy personnel Broward Health Medical Center employees and patients, on April 24th at 1 p.m. at Broward Health Medical Center,1600 S. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316.

    Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale is an annual tradition that offers the community a chance to connect with service members and learn more about the U.S. Armed Forces.

    VISUALS: U.S. Navy helicopter flyover, Live performances by the Navy Band, Hands-on demonstrations by Navy personnel.

