Broward Native Torey Alston to Lead Broward College

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

FORT LAUDERDALE – Broward College has a new leader with deep community roots and a national résumé. In February 2025, Torey Alston was named the eighth permanent president and CEO of Broward College, returning to the community that raised him to lead one of the most important educational institutions in South Florida.

Born prematurely at Memorial Hospital and raised in Pompano Beach, Alston grew up in the Broward County public school system, graduating from Blanche Ely High School before earning his business degree from Florida A&M University and an MBA with a concentration in marketing and management. He is now pursuing a Doctor of Education at the University of Miami.

“My parents demon-strated hard work and service to the community,” Alston said, reflecting on his upbringing. “Those values still ring true to me today.”

Leading with Experience

Alston brings executive-level leadership from state government, transportation, and education. He previously served as CEO of the Greater Miami Expressway Agency, chief of staff for the Florida Department of Transportation, a trustee at Florida A&M University, and as a senior executive with Miami-Dade County Public Schools, where he oversaw contractor diversity and ADA compliance. Locally, he has served as both a Broward County Commissioner and Chair of the Broward County School Board.

His track record, he says, will serve Broward College well: “We have to recruit, retain, and graduate the best and brightest. Every student should know this is a place where they belong and can succeed.”

A Conversation with President Alston

In a recent interview, Alston opened up about his family values, local roots, and vision for Broward College:

On advice to his younger self at Blanche Ely High: “Be bold, say yes when given an opportunity and help those not as fortunate.”

On what keeps him grounded: “Remain closely connected to childhood friends.”

On balancing leadership with family: “I am always Dad. Dad does drop-off in the mornings and makes their school activities — basketball, flag football, dance, and tennis.”

The Alston family keeps their life centered around both tradition and fun. “Friday night is movie night with all of us on the couch,” he shared. Sundays might include “a fish fry with pool time or just relaxation after church, getting ready for the week ahead.”

Asked what his children might say if they had to describe him in one word, he smiled: “Strong.”

The First Lady’s Perspective

His wife, Candice Alston, sees her role as both partner and ambassador for Broward College.

“I view myself as both a support to Torey and as an ambassador for Broward College,” she said. “I hope to represent the College with warmth and pride in the community, fostering partnerships and connections that open doors for our students. My role is to help extend the mission of Broward College beyond the campus walls.”

She recalled their college days together: “What stood out about Torey then, and still does now, is that he dreamed big and wasn’t afraid to share those dreams. From the very beginning, I knew he was someone who would not just imagine change, but lead it.”

Faith and tradition also play a central role in the Alston household. “We want our children grounded in their faith and to truly know Jesus Christ,” she explained, emphasizing their ties as fourth-generation members of New Mount Olive Baptist Church.

Homecoming and Roots

For Alston, returning home is more than a professional milestone; it’s personal.

“Broward is home…the culture, the diversity, the entertainment and the great food options,” he said, noting that he and his family enjoy everything from Korean barbecue and soul food to seafood and Caribbean cuisine. He and Candice also share a love for southern soul blues, concerts, and festivals.

Looking Ahead

As Broward College President, Alston is focused on enrollment growth, student success, and strengthening ties with the community. He says his ultimate mission is to make the institution “the number one destination for academic excellence.”

“Broward College is more than classrooms and degrees,” he said. “It’s about people, families, and futures.”