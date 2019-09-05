BSO Welcome new PO

By Veda Coleman-Wright/Dir. of PIO

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is pleased to welcome Robyn Hankerson to the Public Information Office. Hankerson brings a diverse portfolio of experience in communications, marketing and community outreach.

Before joining BSO, Hankerson worked as the director of communications and media relations at Johnson & Wales University’s North Miami campus. She was responsible for leading the campus’ internal and external communications, including social media, community relations, crisis management and marketing initiatives. Hankerson was credited with developing the campus’ digital communications strategy, which allowed the campus to fully produce and edit video content for media and marketing campaigns.

She began her career in communications at Bitner Goodman/Goodman Public Relations, where she served for nearly 10 years. She represented numerous clients including Tri-Rail, Simon Property Group, The Mills, Winn-Dixie and Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. She supported various high-profile marketing campaigns and media initiatives, ranging from assisting Tri-Rail in its efforts to secure federal funding to holiday media coverage at various shopping malls across the country.

An advocate for the community and long-time supporter of the Urban League of Broward County, Hankerson previously held the role as the organization’s development and donor relations manager. She assisted in the Urban League’s local fundraising efforts and was a core team member in hosting the 2015 National Urban League Conference in Fort Lauderdale.

Hankerson holds a bachelor’s degree in public relations from the University of Florida and a master’s degree in leadership from Nova Southeastern University. She is a native of Broward County and currently resides in Oakland Park.

