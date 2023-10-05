California Governor Gavin Newsom Names Laphonza Butler to Replace the Late Dianne Feinstein in the U.S. Senate

Butler has been serving as the President of EMILY’s List. The fundraising platform supports and funds women candidates and amplifies issues that disproportionately impact women. EMILY’s List was founded in 1985 by Ellen Malcolm and founding members Barbara Boxer, Ann Richards, Anne Wexler, and Donna Shalala. From 1985 through 2008, EMILY’s List raised over $240 million for political candidates.

By Lauren Victoria Burke, NNPA Newswire Contributor

Laphonza utler will fill the U.S. Senate seat of the late Dianne Feinstein. The groundbreaking Senator died on September 29.

Newsom’s decision was not on the political radar screen of most prognosticators.

With the selection of Butler, the decision of California’s Governor will not include any of the currently announced candidates for U.S. Senate in 2024 in California. Those current candidates include veteran members of Congress Barbara Lee and Adam Schiff.

“As we mourn the enormous loss of Senator Feinstein, the very freedoms she fought for — reproductive freedom, equal protection, and safety from gun violence — have never been under greater assault. Laphonza will carry the baton left by Senator Feinstein, continue to break glass ceilings, and fight for all Californians in Washington, D.C.,” wrote Gov. Newsom in a statement released on the evening of October 1 announcing Butler’s appointment.

Butler will be sworn-in to the U.S. Senate this week.

