CARTLTON B. MOORE FRIENDS AND FAMILY DAY

L to r: Carlton B. Moore Forrest Moore’s son of the late Carlton B. Moore; City of Fort Lauderdale Commissioner Pam Beasley-Pittman, holdingand presented the Plaque  and City of Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis and Chico the Virgo Sylvester Wesley from HOT105 Radio.

The community came out on this past Saturday to join Carlton B. Moore Freedom Foundation, along with the HOT105 family, and legendary #chicothevirgo at Osswald Park in Fort Lauderdale as we celebrated the Fifth Annual Friends and Family Day in honor of the late Fort Lauderdale City Commissioner Carlton B. Moore.

*Event Highlights:*

*Live Music_ to get you grooving

*Food Trucks_ serving up delicious eats

*Games_ and activities for all ages

*Marketplace_ featuring local vendors

*Kids’ Zone_ for the little ones to enjoy

The community Came out and show love while having a blast with the whole family!

