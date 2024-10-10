CARTLTON B. MOORE FRIENDS AND FAMILY DAY

The community came out on this past Saturday to join Carlton B. Moore Freedom Foundation, along with the HOT105 family, and legendary #chicothevirgo at Osswald Park in Fort Lauderdale as we celebrated the Fifth Annual Friends and Family Day in honor of the late Fort Lauderdale City Commissioner Carlton B. Moore.
*Event Highlights:*
*Live Music_ to get you grooving
*Food Trucks_ serving up delicious eats
*Games_ and activities for all ages
*Marketplace_ featuring local vendors
*Kids’ Zone_ for the little ones to enjoy
The community Came out and show love while having a blast with the whole family!
