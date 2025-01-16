Carver Ranches: Historic, Beloved and Honored

By Nunnie Robinson

The article you are about to read had its origins at my friend, Dr. Augusta Clark’s house, located in the very community, Carver Ranches, the primary focus of this piece. My college teammate, Thomas Ballard, and I have developed a lasting friendship with Dr. Clark or Gussie as she is affectionately known by many. When she comes home, it is a foregone conclusion that we have lunch together while simultaneously taking a nostalgic peak down memory lane as Broward educators, Gussie and Ballard at Hollywood Hills and I at South Plantation. It was following one of those gatherings that I had the privilege of meeting Audrey Warren, the creator and founder of The Legacy Ball 2024. As an occasional contributing columnist and sports editor with the Westside Gazette, Broward County’s oldest African American owned newspaper, I was extended an invitation to both attend and cover this auspicious event, honoring the legacy of the Carver Ranches pioneers while celebrating the current beneficiaries and their continuing, impactful contributions to and on this amazing community. In addition, I met Ms. Cynthia Strachan-Saunders, a multi-talented singer, author, historian and founder of the Bowles-Strachan House. Immediately I recognized the passion and commitment deeply held by these phenomenal women for their beloved Carver Ranches community.

The Legacy Ball, which honored several successful business owners, community leaders/activists, entertainers and educators, i.e., Dr. Clark, occurred as planned, flawlessly executed. The problem: this writer failed in his commitment to attend and cover the ball. I must confess that on the night of the ball I was cruising along the Broward intercostal waterways with my fraternity, the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Eta Nu Chapter, completely unaware of my previous commitment to the event organizers. So the remorse, contrition and self-persecution only occurred after seeing the ladies later when their disappointment of my absence was benevolently articulated.

Given a reprieve, I was extended an olive branch, a second chance, you might say, to get it right. I was even afforded the privilege of setting the time of the meeting, date previously and firmly established. We agreed to meet at Gussie’s house at 10:30 A.M. This time reinforcements were brought in for an additional historic perspective, while assuring that they could depend on me to render befitting coverage of a deeply abiding living monument known as Carver Ranches.

I must capture the setting: four passionate, devoted women of grace and class who love and appreciate their community, its legacy and history, sitting around a table adorned with devil eggs, pecan pie, coffee, water and wine but mostly resolve, resolve to tell the magical story of the origin of Carver Ranches.

The only constraint was time based on obligations that we all had such as doctors’ appointments or picking up grandchildren from school. So is the life for many of us in our 60s and 70s. Once we began with introductions and opening comments, it almost felt like we were back somewhere in the past, just sitting around, chatting, listening intently, taking it all in. Time almost became irrelevant.

There was Dr. Clark, a wonderful host and friend, Stephanie Yearby Bevel, the reinforcement and diehard Carver Rancher, Audrey Glover Warren, the Legacy Ball’s Founder, teacher and event planner and Cynthia Strachan-Saunders, Bowles-Strachan Museum curator.

Audrey Warren initiated the discussion because of her involvement with The Legacy Ball. She told of a chance encounter with Cynthia at a homeowners association meeting. Since they hadn’t seen each other in years, while the homeowners meeting was being conducted, they sat in the back, catching up on old times. Cynthia mentioned that she had done some extensive traveling and had written a book about Carver Ranches and its pioneers. Audrey purchased a copy from Cynthia and set it aside. Sometime later, months perhaps, Audrey rediscovered the book, gleaned through it, completely fascinated by the pictures and memories of persons who had mentored and greatly influenced her life. Eventually Audrey’s curiosity got the best of her and she began reading it. The book , titled Promises from the Palmetto Bush, so captivated her that she reconnected with Cynthia in 2021. Audrey thought the book so powerful and impactful that the message and importance of pioneers and present inhabitants warranted more exposure and attention. After some doubt and much prayer and following God’s plan, she collaborated with Cynthia on the concept of a celebratory affair to honor the pioneering legacy that Cynthia had kept alive through her book. As an event planner, Audrey used her experience and Cynthia’s tenacity to create the very first Celebration Ball which was held in the cafeteria of Carver Ranches Elementary, the unifying force in those days of segregation. The community response, overwhelmingly positive and supportive, made them realize that a venue change would be necessary. The second ball was held at Tropical Acres, a popular area restaurant. The tremendous response for the second ball necessitated elimination of dance floor to accommodate additional seating. The most recent ball, held in December, honored several highly successful community leaders : Angina Moss, Business Owner; Elder Darwin Harris, CEO/Purple Palace Barber & Beauty Salon; Dr. Augusta Clark, Educator/Principal; Eric George, Funeral Director & Mortician; Oddibe McDowell, Jr., MLB/Educator/Coach; Valerie Tyson, Band Leader, Vocalist; and Elisha Moss, Jr., BCPS’s Teacher of the Year, et al.

Audrey credited Cynthia for ensuring that the story of Carver Ranches would survive for generations, and just as Cynthia began speaking about her journey, Stephanie gleefully interjected, commenting that each has his or her individual talents and gifts, then stated emphatically and unequivocally that Cynthia’s gift is as historian, evidenced by the her home being transformed in a museum.

Part II next week: Origin and Pioneers of Carver Ranches/ Cynthia’s excursions