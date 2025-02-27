Advertisement

By Novice D. Johnson

As a part of their Youth Black History Month presentation, “Chico The Virgo” of Hot-105 radio, was presented with the first Black History Month Legends Award from Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Pompano Beach.

In addition to the family and friends of Mt. Calvary, Chico was joined by his wife Veronica, Commissioner Beverly Perkins, Ministers of the Pompano Clergy, Masonic Family, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. and Pastor Branden Jones.

Mother Mary Goins Jefferson and a team of dedicated parents, volunteers and youth +designed a program of Praise, Poetry and Dancing. Chico was overwhelmed as he gave his award acceptance speech. This program was truly a Black History Month positive experience.