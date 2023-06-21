Children’s Harbor 10th Annual Harbor Lights Gala “Prom Through the Decades”

Raises Nearly $180,000 to Support Foster Care Youth

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – The Children’s Harbor 10th Annual Harbor Lights Gala raised more than $180,000 for the non-profit agency that strengthens families in the community while providing safe shelter and support to teens in foster care so that they may grow into healthy, educated, and productive adults.

The Charles F. Dodge City Center was transformed into a retro atmosphere to celebrate the theme “Prom Through the Decades.” Guests arrived at the prom dressed in their favorite decade prom attire. From flashy dresses, vintage flair, wide ties and more, guests traveled back in time to attend the prom. To set the mood, guests enjoyed cocktails, dancing, dinner, and nostalgic music while raising funds to benefit Children’s Harbor.

) During the prom, Children’s Harbor presented the Harbor Lights Beacon Award to Pembroke Pines City Manager, Charlie Dodge. “Mr. Dodge played an instrumental role in the development of our main campus and has remained a steadfast support for the past 27 years,” said Children’s Harbor President and CEO Tiffani Dhooge. “PROM was a historic event for us on so many levels. We are incredibly grateful to all those who helped us reach this goal. Thank you for believing in our team and helping us reach higher for our kids.”

For 27 years, Children’s Harbor has been providing a harbor of hope and healing for children who have been impacted by the trauma of child abuse. Children’s Harbor keeps kids safe, helps families heal and shines a light toward hope.

Junior Sponsors of the 10th Annual Harbor Lights Gala were Mahoney &Associates, UKG, Peter and Sandra Nori Charitable Giving, Memorial Healthcare System and New York Life; Sophomore Sponsors were 4EverYoung, Aetna, BankUnited, Beckett Realty, Broward County Clerk of Circuit & County Court, Celebrity Cruises, Connections for Business, TSS Photography, Florida Blue, FPL, Holland & Knight, Mercer, Goren, Cherof, Doody & Ezrol, P.A., PL&R, P.A., Pegasus Painting & Waterproofing and Singer Wealth; Freshman Sponsors were ADR Partners, LLC, The Daily Drip, Delta Dental, Now CFO, Hinge Health, Justice for Kids, a Division of Kelley Kronenberg, Hotwire Communications, Craig Zinn Automotive Group, MetLife, Tropical Financial Credit Union and Lincoln Financial Group.

Children’s Harbor also recently partnered with the Community Foundation of Broward to create a Nonprofit Endowment Fund for the non-profit that establishes a sustainable source of long-term support, taking advantage of the Community Foundation’s diversified investment portfolio and financial expertise to ensure a dedicated and sustainable source of financial support. This partnership allows Children’s Harbor to focus on its critical mission by providing an annual, unrestricted grant to use at their discretion, while the Community Foundation handles tax reporting, audits, and other financial management duties.