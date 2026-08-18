Children’s Services Council of Broward County (CSC) announces the release of the Asset Based Community Development (ABCD) Administrative Support Organization  Request for Proposals (RFP).

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Children Services Council ABCD ASO RFP Timetable

Submitted by Children’s Services Council of Broward County Sue Gallagher, Chief Innovation Officer

This RFP seeks proposals from applicants who can demonstrate their expertise, experience, and qualifications for providing administrative support services to residents participating in CSC’s ABCD initiative. Administrative support services may include but are not limited to coordinating civic design teams, building participatory relationships, funding stipends and grant processes, and collecting data for performance measurement.

This procurement will be available on August 17, 2026, via CSC’s web-based Contract Administration and Procurement System (CAPS), and responses must be submitted through CAPS. Interested parties can access the RFP from: https://www.cscbroward.org/. Training on CAPS will take place during the Pre-Bid Conference.

A virtual Pre-Bid Conference will be held on August 20, 2026, at 2:00 pm via Zoom. This will be the only opportunity to receive verbal instructions regarding the RFP. To register for the conference, please use the following link:

https://cscbroward.zoom.us/meeting/register/T5X6mwpmSCaqlDKWfSfAng

IMPORTANT NOTE: Application submission through CAPS requires the “Agency Financial Viability” section to be submitted PRIOR to the RFP application submission. This section must be submitted by the deadline to submit an RFP application. The deadline for the submission of the “Agency Financial Viability” section is September 1, 2026, by 4:00 p.m.

Completed applications must be submitted in CAPS by 12:00 p.m. on September 16, 2026

LATE SUBMISSIONS WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED.

About the Children’s Services Council of Broward County:

The Children’s Services Council of Broward County (CSC) is an independent taxing authority that funds programs to support the well-being of children and families. Established by a public referendum in 2000 and reauthorized in 2014. By collaborating with community partners, the Council ensures children in Broward County grow up healthy, safe, and prepared for success in school and life. CSC provides leadership, advocacy, and resources through strategic planning and funding aimed at empowering children to become responsible and productive adults. Our focus is our Children.

Follow us on social media @CSCBroward. For more information about the Children’s Services Council of Broward County, please visit www.cscbroward.org.