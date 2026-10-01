Choose Peace: Your Decisions Shape Your Life

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By Jabari Bovell

Every decision you make is taking you somewhere. Some decisions bring you closer to peace, while others can bring problems you never expected. As I get older, I’m starting to understand that having a peaceful life isn’t only about what happens around you—it’s also about what you choose to do.

You have to know when to walk away, when to forgive, when to stay quiet, and when to speak up. Not everything deserves a reaction. Sometimes protecting your peace means leaving certain situations and people alone, even when you know you could say something back.

As a teenager, there are going to be moments when people try to influence your decisions. You might feel pressured to follow everybody else, but you have to remember that you are the one who has to live with the consequences. I would rather make a decision that helps my future than make one just to impress somebody for a few minutes.

I also believe putting God first can help guide the decisions we make. Before reacting, sometimes we need to pray, think, and ask ourselves if what we are about to do is really worth it. Every battle doesn’t need to be fought.

Peace comes when you stop allowing temporary situations to control your future. Choose forgiveness instead of revenge. Choose good people instead of bad influences. Choose your goals instead of distractions. Choose God instead of trying to handle everything alone.

Your life will never be perfect, but the decisions you make today can help create a more peaceful tomorrow.