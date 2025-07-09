Community Spotlight Interview with Lieutenant Ken Roland

Advertisement

By Lt. Ken Roland, Westside Gazette Contributor

Lt. Ken Roland is a veteran lifeguard instructor trainer, community activist, and regular contributor to The Westside Gazette, covering stories that uplift and inform the African American community.

In a time when many in our community are seeking new solutions for better health and financial freedom, one Atlanta-based leader is leading a quiet revolution. Reggie Stewart, a Presidential Director with LifeWave, the number one momentum company in direct sales, is sharing a powerful testimony — not just about a product, but about a life transformed.

I had the opportunity to sit down with Reggie and talk about his journey. A former Software Specialist for Hewlett Packard, Reggie spent over a decade in corporate America. “I realized I wanted more than a paycheck — I wanted freedom,” he told me. That realization led him to network marketing, a field he says is misunderstood by many but holds enormous potential.

The X-39 Patch: The Future Is Now

At the heart of Reggie’s success story is LifeWave’s flagship innovation: the X-39 Stem Cell Reactivation Patch. This patented phototherapy patch is the size of a quarter, looks like a bandage, and works by stimulating the body’s own healing mechanisms — naturally and without chemicals.

“The patch uses the infrared heat from your body to elevate copper peptide levels, which in turn reactivates your own stem cells,” Reggie explained. “It’s a natural phenomenon, and it’s changing lives.”

Invented by LifeWave’s CEO and Founder David Schmidt, the X-39 took over 10 years to develop and $4.5 million of Schmidt’s own funds to perfect. The result is a safe, non-invasive, drug-free technology backed by a 20-year patent.

Lt. Ken Roland’s Personal Testimony

While I was intrigued by the science, I was even more moved by what I experienced myself.

As someone who has always tried to stay active and aware of my health, I was surprised to find my A1C level — a key indicator of blood sugar and diabetes risk — had risen to 7.2, placing me in the diabetic range. After hearing about the X-39 patch, I committed to trying it.

Six months later, my A1C dropped from 7.2 to an astounding 4.2. I was floored. This was not a fluke or hype — it was real. The inflammation in my midsection subsided, my energy levels improved, and my overall sense of well-being returned. It was clear: something in this patch was working with my body in a way traditional medicine hadn’t been able to.

But the testimonials don’t stop there.

Dr. Miriam Lisa Baxter’s Testimonial: A Life-Changing Turnaround

Few stories are as powerful as that of Dr. Miriam Lisa Baxter, Ph.D., a social psychologist and lifelong advocate for mental and physical wellness. “Physically, I was in a difficult and deteriorating state,” Dr. Baxter shared. “I was battling chronic insomnia, waking up each day feeling more exhausted than the last, accompanied by persistent brain fog that clouded my thinking. On top of that, I was in excruciating pain from injuries to my C5, C7, and C9 vertebrae. The discomfort was relentless.”

Her medical team prescribed a combination of gabapentin, three additional pain medications, physical therapy, and even administered a neck injection. They were preparing to explore stem cell surgery. Nothing worked.

“Then I was introduced to X-39, and from the very first application, I felt relief,” Dr. Baxter said. “It was like a switch had been flipped. The pain eased. My sleep normalized. I now wake up feeling well-rested, clear-minded, and energized. I’ve reduced my medication intake to just one pill a day — down from four. This patch has truly been a turning point in my journey toward wellness. I am deeply grateful.”

Health Meets Wealth

Reggie Stewart’s journey doesn’t end with his own health. In just two and a half years, he has climbed to the second-highest rank in LifeWave, helping others create new streams of income while improving their wellness.

“When you pair a life-changing product with a business model that empowers families, you’ve got something powerful,” Stewart shared. “This is about changing the trajectory of our lives — physically and financially.

An Unexpected Experience — A Believer Is Born

Another community member, Mrs. Belinda Barr Ponder, shared a powerful testimony that began with sheer curiosity and ended in complete conviction.

“My experience with LifeWave’s X-39 patch was nothing short of amazing. I had been dealing with persistent discomfort in my shoulder and neck, with severely limited range of motion,” they explained.

“At a home meeting, I was handed a patch. I held it between my fingers during the presentation, and to my surprise, the pain began to subside — right then and there. I hadn’t even applied for it yet. I wondered if it was just my imagination, so I kept quiet until the end of the meeting.”

But it wasn’t in their head.

“Since that day, I wear the X-39 patch regularly. I became a Brand Partner, and now I proudly share my story with anyone willing to listen — because I know it works.”

Joining him in this movement is LaShon Toyer, a Director at LifeWave and owner of The Toyer Agency under Symmetry Financial Group.

“We’re witnessing real transformation,” LaShon said. “From better sleep and sharper focus to skin regeneration and strength. But most importantly, we’re building legacy.”

One Billion Homes — One Patch at a Time

The goal? To bring the X-39 Stem Cell Reactivation Patch into one billion households worldwide. And it’s not hard to see why. In communities where chronic illness, inflammation, and financial strain are all too common, this technology — and the opportunity that comes with it — may be the breakthrough we’ve been waiting for.

As for me? I’m not just reporting on the story — I’m living it.

Are you ready to reclaim your health and wealth?

