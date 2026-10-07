Democrats Are Having the Wrong Debate About Working-Class Voters

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By Kevin Harris

The 2026 midterm campaign is entering the final stretch. Democrats are poised for a big Election Night with the possibility of flipping both congressional chambers and several governorships.

However recent polling from Politico shows some cause for concern. Democrats remain underwater with the working class voters they need. While more working class Americans trust Democrats over Republicans, Democrats still only hold a 6 point lead over the GOP.

The party is still way under a majority of support at just 38 percent. Fifty-five percent of Americans think politicians are just trying to win votes when they say they will help the working class, Politico found. This includes majorities who voted for Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

Democrats can’t afford to have their affordability message muffled by an internal fight over the party’s direction. The working class needs to hear a clear and direct message from Democrats on how the party will bring down costs.

Should the party move left or toward the center? Should it embrace a more progressive economic program or emphasize moderation to win back working-class voters who have drifted away?

Those are real disagreements. But they obscure the more important question working class Americans want answered. Does the policy actually make working people better off?

That is a different test from whether a policy is progressive or moderate. Call it the paycheck test.

A policy passes the paycheck test when an ordinary worker can reasonably see how it leads to higher wages, more hours at decent pay, greater bargaining power, lower unavoidable expenses or more economic security. A political party passes the test when voters can connect what that party does in office with an improvement in their daily lives.

A progressive policy can be highly effective at raising living standards. Another progressive policy can be administratively cumbersome, poorly targeted or almost invisible to the people it is intended to help. The same is true of policies described as moderate. Some may produce tangible benefits while others may be politically cautious without producing much of anything.

The labels tell us where a proposal sits in an ideological debate. They do not tell us whether it works. That distinction matters because political ideology and economic effectiveness are not the same thing.

This is particularly important when thinking about working-class voters. Working class voters don’t care about left or right, progressive or moderate. They care about moving the economic needle in their own daily lives. They know what their paycheck buys. They know whether overtime is available. They know what rent costs, what groceries cost, whether health insurance feels affordable and whether a job that once supported a family still does.

They don’t care about the ideological packaging. Working class families want evidence that the government can make work pay. How that evidence is labeled is less important than if the policy actually works.

The more useful question is what a policy actually accomplishes, not which faction of the party deserves credit.

And, critically, can the government execute it?

That last question deserves more attention. A theoretically generous benefit that takes years to build, requires an expert to navigate or disappears into an obscure government agency that voters barely encounter may have very different political and economic consequences from one that shows up directly in a paycheck.

This does not mean that every government action needs to produce an immediate cash benefit. Governments build infrastructure, conduct scientific research, protect civil rights, regulate markets and provide public goods whose value cannot be measured by wages.

But to rebuild economic confidence among working Americans, direct results deserve special weight.

That reframes the progressive versus center intraparty argument. The choice should not be between a politics that is sufficiently progressive and one that is sufficiently moderate.

If a progressive proposal raises real wages, makes housing substantially cheaper or gives workers greater leverage over their employers, ideology matters less than results. If a centrist proposal expands employment and leaves families with meaningfully more disposable income, the same standard should apply.

There is also a communication lesson.

Democrats cannot permanently message their way around disappointing economic experiences. A slogan about opportunity is not a substitute for opportunity. A speech about affordability does not make housing affordable. Calling an economy strong does not persuade someone whose paycheck no longer covers the same groceries.

The most durable economic message is a policy result people can feel and experience in their daily life.

Democrats will continue to have disagreements between progressives and moderates. But disagreement cannot become a substitute for measuring outcomes.

To win back the working class, Democrats should remember that the more useful dividing line is not left versus center.

It is effective versus ineffective.

Kevin Harris is a Democratic strategist who has advised over 100 campaigns and ballot measures, including the past five presidential elections, served in the Obama Administration, as a cabinet member for two big city mayors and state attorney and Executive Director of the Congressional Black Caucus.