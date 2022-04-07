DeSantis’s elimination of Black districts faces Congressional Black Caucus inquiry in Tallahassee

DeSantis election law gutted; federal judge says it targets Blacks

TALLAHASSEE—Governor Ron DeSantis’ assault on voting rights and attempts to eliminate Florida’s Black congressional districts has the Congressional Black Caucus preparing to hold a hearing in Tallahassee on April 13. The inquiry will help determine the next step in the fight against what is being described as an all-out assault on African American participation and representation in the political process.

DeSantis vetoed a legislative redistricting map that failed to dismantle a minority North

Florida district held by US Representative Al Lawson. The governor is feuding with his own Republican lawmakers who resisted his plan while Lawson continued to call him out for waging an all-out “assault” on African Americans. “The fact that DeSantis justifies his goal to create racial disparities in congressional representation by citing the constitutional amendment created following the Civil War for the very purpose of remedying those same disparities is absurd and will be soundly rejected by any credible judge,” Lawson said.

In 2010, Ellen Freidin, who led the successful constitutional amendments 5 & 6 effort to prevent gerrymandering in Florida, pointed out that Governor DeSantis is in fact violating those laws. “Apparently, Gov. DeSantis believes that trampling on rights of minority voters and turning back the clock to ignore those rights will enhance his standing with Florida and national voters.’’

DeSantis has caused more chaos in the tumultuous redistricting process by trying to bully lawmakers into adopting his plans. Congresswoman Val Demings represents the other district DeSantis wants to undo. Demings is running for the US Senate against Republican incumbent Marco Rubio.

The governor has called a special session with hopes that the Republican state legislature draws maps to his liking. If not, the Florida Supreme Court will have to draw the district boundaries. Time is the enemy of the process now that the redo is necessary because candidates have no districts to run in.