It’s Cool to Be You

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By Jabari Bovell

In a world where everyone seems to be trying to fit in, sometimes the coolest thing you can do is simply be yourself.

Every day, we see people comparing themselves to others. Social media, trends, music, fashion, and even the people around us can make us feel like we have to change who we are to be accepted. But the truth is, you were never meant to be a copy of someone else. You were created to be uniquely you.

Being yourself does not mean you have to be perfect. Everyone has flaws, mistakes, awkward moments, and things they are still learning about themselves. Those things do not make you less valuable. They make you human.

Sometimes being yourself means having a different opinion. Sometimes it means liking something that nobody else around you likes. It could mean wearing something different, listening to different music, having different goals, or simply being comfortable with your personality. You should not have to change yourself just because someone else does not understand you.

There will always be people who have something to say. If you spend your entire life trying to make everyone else happy, you may forget to make yourself proud. Learn to appreciate who you are while continuing to grow into the person you want to become.

Being yourself also means understanding that you do not have to compete with everybody. Someone else’s success does not take away from yours. Someone else’s talents do not make yours less important. There is room for everyone to shine.

So don’t be afraid to stand out. Don’t be afraid to be different. Don’t be afraid to laugh loudly, dream big, try something new, or simply be comfortable in your own personality.

The world already has plenty of people trying to be somebody else.

There is only one you. And that’s what makes you cool.