Don’t Microwave Your Crockpot Experience

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Ain’t That A VHIT

By Von C. Howard

If there’s one thing that hasn’t changed, no matter how fast the world moves, it’s this: real growth still takes time.

The challenge is, every generation wrestles with that truth in its own way.

For the seasoned generation, patience was part of the process. You stayed the course, put in the work, and understood that anything worth having required time and consistency. For today’s generation, everything is faster, access, opportunity, information. You can build, launch, and connect in real time. But with that speed comes a quiet pressure to succeed quickly. And for those coming up next, they’re watching both worlds, trying to figure out what’s real and what actually lasts.

No matter where you fall, the temptation is the same: we want microwave results from crockpot experiences.

Let’s make it plain.

Picture a Sunday pot roast in the crockpot, seasoned just right, slow cooking for hours. By the time it’s done, it’s tender, rich, and full of flavor. Every ingredient has settled in. Nothing is rushed, and you can taste the difference.

Now compare that to something heated in the microwave. It’s quick and convenient. It may look ready, but the heat is uneven. One bite is hot, another is cold. The flavor sits on the surface; it hasn’t had time to develop.

That’s how life works.

When we rush the process, we risk being unprepared for what we asked for. We’ve all done it, jumped into opportunities too soon, moved too fast in relationships, or expected results without putting in the time. And more often than not, we learned the same lesson: timing and preparation matter.

A microwave heats, but it doesn’t transform. A crockpot transforms over time. It builds depth. It creates something lasting.

The same is true for you.

Those slow seasons, where it feels like nothing is happening, are often when everything is happening. That’s where discipline is built. That’s where character is shaped. That’s where you learn how to stay committed without constant recognition.

For the seasoned, that process gives you staying power.

For those in the middle, it’s preparing you for sustainability.

For the next generation, it’s the foundation for something real.

So maybe the delay isn’t denial, it’s development.

In a world that celebrates speed, choose substance. Trust that what’s taking time is taking root.

Don’t microwave what’s meant to simmer.

Because when it’s finally ready, you won’t just have something that looks complete, you’ll have something built to last.