Doris Italian Market & Bakery Donates Thanksgiving Meals

Non-profits in Coral Springs and Sunrise enjoyed a special holiday meal

CORAL SPRINGS, FL — To celebrate the holiday, Doris Italian Market & Bakery donated Thanksgiving feasts to Abi’s Place in Coral Springs and to Arc Broward’s School of Hire Education Program in Sunrise.

“Abi’s Place and Arc Broward are truly special, and we were happy to share a Thanksgiving lunch with the organizations,” said John Alfano, president and CEO of Doris Italian Market & Bakery. “As a family-owned business in South Florida, we understand the importance of giving back to the local communities we serve. Abi’s Place and Arc Broward both fill such critical needs in our communities. We appreciate all they do.”

Doris’ special pre-Thanksgiving deliveries included all the traditional fixings of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, rolls, cranberry sauce and pie. At Abi’s Place, 13 families were treated to a Thanksgiving meal for the annual “Friendsgiving.” In Sunrise, Arc Culinary, a social enterprise of Arc Broward, helped carve the turkey and taught the School of Hire students how to properly set a table with linen and cutlery for the special meal.

“Abi’s Place is an incredible organization and has become a second home to my daughter Melissa who has been a student for 11 years,” said Dina Montgomery, a parent and attendee of the special Thanksgiving meal. “We are frequent customers of Doris Italian Market & Bakery and we can’t thank them enough for providing this wonderful meal that allowed all of the families to come together and celebrate “Friendsgiving” with their children.”

Abi’s Place is dedicated to building the skills of children with autism and complex disabilities to create a foundation for life-long success through the delivery of highly individualized education, outpatient services, community involvement and lending support to families.

Arc Broward provides opportunities for people with disabilities and other life challenges to realize their full potential. The School of Hire Education offers a structured work-study program, approved by Broward County Schools, for students who are electing to defer their high school diploma. The program allows students with developmental disabilities, ages 18 to 22, to obtain career/workforce education, community-based instruction and independent living skills to help build a foundation as they enter the next chapter in their lives.

For information, visit Doris Market’s website at www.dorismarket.com or call (954) 572-5269.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.