February 17, 2022 Carma Henry Local News 0
Photo credit: cnn.com

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

Layla Davidson

Submitted by Layla Davidson

Erin Jackson is the first Black woman to win an individual medal in speed skating at the winter Olympics. Jackson almost didn’t compete in the 500m at the Olympics; however, her teammate Brittany Bowe gave up her spot, allowing Jackson to replace  her. Not only is she the first Black woman to win an individual medal in speed skating, but she is also the first US woman to win a speed skating gold at the winter Olympics since Bonnie Blair did in 1994. It is amazing to see women, specifically Black women, making monumental achievements in history.

