51 Years of, “Pleading our own cause….”

A Message From The Publisher

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

(Parts of this article appeared in our 38th Anniversary Issue)

We are forever indebted because of God’s grace and mercies as He protected, provided for, nourished and put in place that which we needed to continue over these 51 years.

For those (Levi and Yvonne Henry) to whom God granted the vision to plant the seed (Westside Gazette) and those who work in the vineyard (everybody that ever worked, wrote, lend a hand, offered an encouraging word, even the naysayers) to the ones who offered fertilizers (advertisers) that kept us going and all of the benefactors, we thank you with all of the promises that God has given to us and ask for your unending support!

That which is worth having is worth fighting for.

As I look back over the 51 years of our involvement in the dissemination of information to our readers, I am overwhelmed and bursting with joy of how the community has supported us and how God has shown us favor.

It is not always a pleasurable chore to serve and to be a servant. What appears to be a joyful moment of basking in bliss quickly fades away faster than a snowflake on an open campfire.

Be that as it may, we are honored to be in the business of “Pleading our on cause” as “Soldiers without swords.”

We vow to continue to be a preeminent example of the Black Press of America no matter how “Stony the road we trod”, or having feet no less beautiful than those who preach or print the gospel.

Throughout our 51 years, one thing has been for certain: The loyal commitment of our readers and advertisers to support this publication.

There was not a whole lot of advertising in Black newspapers so they were able to stay in business because Black people supported them literally by buying the papers off the streets.

Now is the time when every Black organization, e.g. Churches, NAACP, Urban League, Fraternities, Sororities, Lodges, Orders, Clubs, Associations etc… must come together to support each other and their causes.

Relationships, which have been the cornerstone of the Black community and the Black Press for 195 years, have always been its messenger in cementing that bond.

Thank you all for everything that you have done. It has made us who we are. We embrace and affectionately cherish these 51 years of mutual respect, admiration and responsibility to our readers, supporters and the advertisers that understand and welcome the true spirit of reciprocity.

“And the Lord said, Who then is that faithful and wise steward, whom his lord shall make ruler over his household, to give them their portion of meat in due season?” Luke 12:42 (KJV)

Yes we have been blessed for 51 years and counting. Therefore, we must be a blessing to others and we will as long as God sees fit to be in the blessing business.

From the family of the Westside Gazette, those who come by blood and those who may have come through the backdoor, those born and yet unborn may we always remember, understand and appreciate Deuteronomy 8:3:

“And he humbled you and let you hunger and fed you with manna, which you did not know, nor did your fathers know, that he might make you know that man does not live by bread alone, but man lives by every word[a] that comes from the mouth of the Lord.– (Amplified Bible)