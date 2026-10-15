FAMU announces November recruitment tour schedule

Advertisement

(Source: Florida Courier)

Florida A&M University is expanding its recruitment efforts across Florida and beyond as FAMU works to connect prospective students with its academic programs, campus community and opportunities available to Rattlers.

Through college fairs, high school visits, recruitment events and student outreach initiatives, FAMU representatives are meeting prospective students in communities across the state and country. The Office of Enrollment Management maintains a recruitment schedule designed to connect students and families directly with representatives of the University.

Upcoming recruitment stops in November will take FAMU representatives across Central Florida and the Tampa Bay area. The schedule includes:

Nov. 17 – Polk State College in Winter Haven

Nov. 18 – St. Petersburg College’s Gibbs Campus in St. Petersburg

Nov. 20 – The Shanna and Bryan Glazer JCC in Tampa

Nov. 20 – The Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress in Orlando

Recruitment efforts will continue in Orlando on Nov. 21 during the Florida Classic at Camping World Stadium.

William E. Hudson Jr., Ph.D., vice president for Student Affairs, said FAMU’s approach to recruitment has evolved beyond traditional outreach into a more intentional strategy focused on attracting students who are prepared to succeed academically and find programs that align with their goals.

“FAMU’s recruitment has evolved from a more traditional, relationship-driven approach into a more intentional, data-informed enrollment strategy — while still drawing on the power of the Rattler brand, alumni network and HBCU mission,” Hudson said.

That strategy extends beyond determining where recruiters will travel. Enrollment priorities, academic programs, student-success indicators, affordability and market data all help inform where and how FAMU connects with prospective students.

“The University is recruiting not simply for enrollment volume, but for academic readiness, program fit and student success,” Hudson said. “That includes stronger high school and state college pipelines, outreach through alumni and faculty, targeted scholarship support, parent engagement, and recruitment in high-demand and preeminent programs.”

For fall 2026, FAMU received more than 32,000 applications, which yielded more than 1,900 first-time in college students for the largest incoming class in a decade; representing all 67 Florida counties and 49 states. Hudson said recruitment is part of a broader enrollment-management process that begins with identifying institutional priorities and continues through evaluating recruitment efforts to reach the best students.

As FAMU continues its upward trajectory, Hudson said recruiting high-achieving undergraduate and graduate students will remain an important part of the University’s future.

“Our goal is to continue to recruit the best and brightest students at the undergraduate and graduate level,” Hudson said. “Enrollment management is more than one person, one department or one division. Every FAMU constituent has a role.”

Current students and student leaders are part of that effort, giving prospective students the opportunity to hear directly from members of the FAMU community.

Presidential Ambassador and fourth-year sociology scholar Nesya Small said one of the most memorable parts of the recruitment experience has been seeing how prepared and motivated some prospective students are about their futures.

“What stood out to me most when interacting with prospective students was how many of them were so sure of their future career paths and majors,” Small said.

Small also emphasized the importance of meeting students face-to-face, particularly for those who may know FAMU primarily through social media.

“Connecting with them in person turns these intangible images and words into something tangible,” Small said. “They’re able to ask their in-depth or super specific question and get a real answer back.”

For Jordyn Anderson, the 120th Miss Florida A&M University and a fourth-year marketing student, representing FAMU during recruitment tours has been a full-circle experience. Anderson was first introduced to the University through a recruitment tour herself.

“I remember what it felt like to be a prospective student trying to picture myself at FAMU, and now I have the opportunity to help other students see themselves here,” Anderson said.

Through those interactions, Anderson shares her own FAMU experience and encourages prospective students to explore the academic, leadership and campus involvement opportunities available to them.

During one recruitment stop, Anderson met a prospective student who told her she had been following Anderson’s campaign and hoped to become Miss FAMU herself one day. The student became emotional during their interaction, a moment Anderson said reinforced the importance of representation and personal connections throughout the recruitment process.

“You never know what a simple conversation with a prospective student can mean to them,” Anderson said.

Evan Lesure, the 27th Mister Florida A&M University and a fourth-year social work student, also described participating in recruitment tours as an opportunity to reflect on his own FAMU experience while representing what is possible for future Rattlers.

“My experience representing FAMU during the recruitment tour was honestly a moment of reflection,” Lesure said. “Being able to interact with the diverse number of students who want to be Rattlers is an unforgettable moment.”

As a 2025-2026 Presidential Ambassador, Lesure said he already understood the value of recruitment fairs, but his role on the Royal Court has given those experiences additional meaning. He said the tours allow prospective students to interact with student leaders from across campus, including members of the Royal Court, Presidential Ambassadors and the Student Government Association.

“Recruitment tours are important because they show the connectivity and creativity of our students at FAMU,” Lesure said. “FAMU understands what it means to cultivate its students even before they get to FAMU.”

For students considering FAMU, recruitment events provide opportunities to learn more about admissions, financial aid, academic programs, student organizations, campus life and the transition to college.

FAMU is also continuing to use digital platforms and other initiatives to give prospective students and their families a closer look at the University. These efforts complement in-person outreach by allowing students to explore the FAMU experience as they make decisions about their college futures.