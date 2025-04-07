FAMU NAA Broward Alumni  Broward Chapter 2025 Spring Preview on The Highest of Seven Hills

Advertisement

Students left with a lasting impression, excited to make FAMU their top choice-your first choice! Keep pushing forward —there’s still time left in the school year!

Seniors, we can’t wait to welcome you to The Hill.

Welcome to “The FAMUly”!

The Spring Preview is designed to give prospective juniors, seniors, and transfer students a chance to explore all that Florida A&M University has to offer. Attendees learn about our top-tier academic programs, meet faculty, administrators, and current students, and tour our beautiful tour our beautiful campus. High schools, community colleges, and alumni groups were invited, and the experience was nothing short of inspiring!

The event featured engaging workshops, campus tours — campus tours — including a look at on-campus housing-and much more. Students also enjoyed lunch at the campus Café.

Scholarships are available for those needing financial assistance to attend this experience.

From the vibrant campus atmosphere to undeniable Rattler pride, students got a firsthand look at what it means to be part of FAMU. Visiting the campus not only allowed them to reminisce but also envision themselves as future Rattlers-an exciting and unforgettable experience.