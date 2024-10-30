FAMU’s School of Journalism and Graphic Communication Marks 50 Years of Excellence During Homecoming

The Annual “Grads Are Back” Program Brings Alumni from Across Media Industries Back to FAMU to Inspire the Next Generation of Journalists

Submitted by Damali Hill

TALLAHASSEE — Florida A&M University’s (FAMU) School of Journalism & Graphic Communication (SJGC) is celebrating 50 years of journalism, marking a half-century of commitment to excellence in journalism education. As part of the celebration, the annual “Grads Are Back” program is scheduled during Homecoming Week beginning Tuesday, October 28, through Thursday, October 31. This year’s theme, “Grads Are Back 2024: Unified Voices of Truth, Integrity and Impact,” reflects the school’s enduring commitment to accurate, fact-based storytelling.

Starting as a department in 1974, SJGC is proud to hold the distinction as the first accredited journalism program at an Historically Black College and University (HBCU). As we reflect on this momentous occasion, SJGC will celebrate five decades of groundbreaking achievements of our alumni who maintain a focused dedication to accurate, fact-based storytelling during our annual “Grads Are Back” event.

The “Grads Are Back” program includes intimate conversations, panel discussions, a colloquium, a career fair and more. These activities offer students the opportunity to learn from and interact with alumni who have excelled in industries such as television, radio, news, sports, public relations, entertainment, and design. The program is curated by SJGC’s faculty, staff, and Board of Visitors (BOV). The BOV is chaired by Kimberly Godwin Manning, ‘84, an award-winning journalist and president of the Winning Foundation. Godwin Manning is also the first Black woman to have led a major American broadcast news network.

“This program serves as an invaluable opportunity for our students to connect with alumni who are not only shaping today’s media landscape but also carrying forward the tradition of truth and integrity that defines the SJGC,” said Mira Lowe, SJGC dean.

One of the highlights of the week will be a fireside chat with Laura Downey, executive editor of WebMD Magazine and former student Editor-In-Chief of Journey Magazine. The week will also include the 40th Anniversary Reception for Journey Magazine, FAMU’s student-run publication. Journey Magazine has empowered future reporters and editors by offering hands-on journalism experience since its first publication in 1984.

For the panel discussions, Terri Hines, FAMU Homecoming Convocation keynote speaker and FOX Sports executive vice president of communications, will take part in a sports panel discussion. Additionally, Brian Rice, senior vice president and chief design and brand experience officer at 3M Company, and Grady Tripp, president and senior managing partner of Gatewood-Douglass, will be sharing their expertise during other discussions.

For “Grads Are Back” colloquium, two SJGC alum will have a moderated discussion. Co-host of the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, Maria More, is the featured guest. She will be interviewed by Meaghan Taylor, digital content producer at The Steve Harvey Morning Show. The two will discuss how journalism can lead to traditional and non-traditional career paths. Later in the program, details about the new Robert M. Ruggles Distinguished Endowed Scholarship will be revealed by BOV member Marlon Walker, add title. The scholarship will be designated for rising journalism sophomores while honoring the legacy of SJGC’s founding dean.

“The SJGC has always been at the forefront of educating future journalists and media professionals,” said Dean Lowe. “This week-long celebration allows us to honor that legacy while inspiring current students to forge their own impactful careers.”

For more information about the “Grads Are Back” program or the SJGC’s 50 years of journalism celebration, please contact the office of the dean at 850-599-3379.