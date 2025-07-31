FBI’s Release of MLK assassination files is an invasion of privacy, say King’s children

Advertisement

By April Ryan

To the dismay of the children of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and other civil rights leaders, President Donald Trump has ordered the release of more than 240,000 pages of FBI documents related to the assassination of Dr. King in 1968.

In late January of this year, President Trump signed Executive Order 14176, declassifying the records on the assassinations of President John Kennedy, Sen. Robert Kennedy, and Dr. King.

The King FBI files have been sealed since 1977. Subsequently, the civil rights leader’s two surviving children, Martin Luther King III and Bernice King, opposed President Trump’s January executive order. The King children cite the personal nature of their father’s 1968 assassination as the reason to keep the files sealed.

The Rev. Al Sharpton, the head of the National Action Network and close friend of the King family, said in a statement, “We need to be crystal clear on the fact that Trump releasing the MLK assassination files is not about transparency or justice, it’s a desperate attempt to distract people from the firestorm engulfing Trump over the Epstein files and the public unraveling of his credibility among the MAGA base.”

When Black Press USA asked Fields to comment on the timing of the release of the King files amid furor over the Epstein files, Fields directed this news organization to the Department of Justice.

The King family requested to review the files before their release. Since the examination of the FBI files, the family declared the federal government’s investigation of their father “an invasion of privacy.”

The King family urged readers that “these files must be viewed within their full historical context.”

“During our father’s lifetime, he was relentlessly targeted by an invasive, predatory, and deeply disturbing disinformation and surveillance campaign orchestrated by J. Edgar Hoover through the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI),” they asserted. “The intent of the government’s COINTELPRO campaign was not only to monitor, but to discredit, dismantle, and destroy Dr. King’s reputation and the broader American Civil Rights Movement.”

Attacks against King’s character and reputation did not die, even after he did, his children found.

In her piece for Vanity Fair Bernice King wrote, “Our mother, Coretta Scott King, prepared us for these repeated attempts saying, ‘They keep trying to assassinate your father over and over again.’”