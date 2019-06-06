Fearless, Adoration, Teacher, Honorable, Entrusting, Resourceful: Honorable

A Message From Our Publisher

“Children’s children are the crown of old men; and the glory of children are their fathers.” Proverbs 17:6 (KJV)

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

We started our journey three weeks ago to equip ourselves with some necessary tools to have a much- needed dialog on the core attributes of a father and a way of getting to a position to talk about them. If you missed it please go to our www.thewesstsidegazette.com and search the archives for the article, same title – Fearless, Adoration, Teacher, Honorable, Entrusting, Resourceful.

As we explore the fourth letter of our subject FATHER the letter H is for HONORABLE. In this day and age how does one conduct himself to be honorable?

Even though it’s a broad and profound word/characteristic that binds us as fathers we can stride to be honorable with the help of each other.

In the atmosphere and the flavor of today’s perspective on Black and Brown fathers and men which, seems to want to force us into cumbersome situations how difficult it is for one to maintain the characteristic of being honorable?

Honorable is such a decency that we could dissect and engage in conversation on it from here to the moon and back; however, I would like for us to focus our attention on being honorable from the perspective of the scripture that comes from 1 Thessalonians 4:3-5.

It talks about God’s will to clean us up for His approval, and how we should withdraw from wicked behaviors that cause us to behave as if we were lower class animals. That scripture goes on to place emphases on our manly bodies to be used for honor and not for the desires of greediness as if we do not know who God is but to bring our own bodies under control to subdue our passion.

Now, if that’s not extensive I don’t know what is.

Being honorable as a father requires us to act or behave when we are not being seen by others as to believe that we are always being seen by God.

When we conduct ourselves as if our loved ones and those we respect the most are watching us, even when they’re not, we’re performing honorably.

Remember, “you always know who you are watching, but you don’t always know who is watching you”; let us remember to act like the Father of all is always watching us reminding us to live honorably.

H= Honorable. 3 For this is the will of God, your sanctification: that you should abstain from sexual immorality; 4 that each of you should know how to possess his own vessel in sanctification and honor, 5 not in passion of lust, like the Gentiles who do not know God. 1 Thessalonians 4:3-5

There is no pressure; this is just a way for us to reach out beyond our normal circles and touch another brother.

Dear God, in the name of Jesus, I pray for those fathers and men who will join with us on this journey to discover more of what you have instore for us. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

My contact information is: cell (954) 605-8107, email brhsr@thewestsidegazette.com and our address is 545 NW. 7th Terr. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

Yours in the struggle,

Bobby R. Henry, Sr.