Feeling Stressed? Lonely? Anxious? It’s OK to not be OK! Dial 9-8-8.

Countywide Initiative Aims to Create Dialogue and Provide Resources to Anyone in Need.

Mental health and well-being are different for everyone, and it’s important to understand that It’s OK to not be OK. When a person is experiencing challenges to their mental health, it is important that they have the help and support necessary to guide them through it. Mental health challenges can affect a person’s moods, behaviors, and even their cognitive functioning. The norm in some cultures may be to avoid talking about problems, feelings, or mental health concerns. While some individuals can have healthy coping mechanisms, many people often struggle to find proactive methods of dealing with emotional turmoil or unresolved trauma. For any stressful situation, this initiative encourages talking about the feelings you have, providing an open dialogue, and promoting the fact that it is OK to talk about feelings of stress, isolation, and anxiety.

United Way of Broward County partnered with the Broward Behavioral Health Coalition, and Department of Children and Families to prioritize mental health struggles in its county wide initiative that promotes “It’s OK to not be OK” and the newly created 9-8-8 hotline. The goal is to provide an outlet of support to the community facing challenges with mental health, or any feelings of stress, isolation, and anxiety. Thus, creating a space for dialogue and offering the very much-needed resources during difficult times by providing someone to talk to.

You might notice the “It’s OK to Not be OK” message around the community which directs people to call the 9-8-8 hotline for support. Please help us to share the message. Trained counselors provide callers with guidance and free resources that will help in most situations. United Way of Broward County’s Commission on Behavioral Health & Drug Prevention’s website, drugfreebroward.org, also provides a prevention resource center with tool kits that provide support for mental and behavioral health issues.