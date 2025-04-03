 Florence Charlton’s 104th Birthday Dedication

Advertisement

Someone like Florence Charlton only comes around once every 104 years. Florence Charlton of Lauderhill, Florida will turn 104 on March 31, 2025. She was born on March 31, 1921, in Barnwell, South Carolina. When she was an infant, the family moved to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. The Charlton family was one of the first Black families in Ft. Lauderdale. The youngest of twelve children, Florence was instilled with the ethics of hard work, self- reliance, independence, and community service. Florence worked for decades as a nanny for the Koenig family, owners of City Furniture, Fort Lauderdale, Florida (formerly known as Waterbed City). She helped raise three generations. She was also busy raising her own family. Florence has a son Kevin, two granddaughters, Brittany and Jordhan a great granddaughter, Genesis and a new great grandson Grayson.

She was a mom to many other young men and women they called her “ Momma C” by many in the community, she had an open-door policy to her home. Florence never knew a stranger, never saw color. Florence also didn’t have a problem speaking her mind!

Known for her culinary skills, Florence fed the entire community. She also made a mean bread pudding. Her loving heart and warm smile are an inspiration to her family, her friends and everyone who knows her.

Florence continues to be active in her church, Piney Grove First Baptist Church of Lauderdale Lakes, Fl. She is a pillar of strength and wisdom to her family.

Happy 104th Birthday Florence!!! You have lived through the good, the bad, every difficulty, every sorrow and grief. And yet, you are an extraordinary person and worth celebrating!!!

May you have many more years of good health, happiness, perfect peace, and amazing grace.

Your Family,