Florida Memorial University Unveils $500M Campus Redevelopment Plan

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL — Florida Memorial University (FMU) is embarking on a historic $500 million redevelopment project aimed at transforming its Miami Gardens campus into a hub for academic innovation, workforce development, and community engagement.

The ambitious plan, announced during FMU’s 146th Founder’s Day Celebration, is part of a broader seven-year initiative designed to modernize campus facilities while maintaining the university’s mission of excellence in education. The university has partnered with Redwood Development Corporation and Kobi Karp Architecture & Interior Design to lead the redevelopment, which is expected to begin construction next year.

“This transformational initiative is aggressive, but I am confident in its viability and potential to enhance the experience for our students and the broader community,” said Interim President William McCormick. “By creating unique and innovative ways to utilize and repurpose our campus while generating recurring revenues, FMU will position itself as a leader in higher education.”

Community and Student Excitement

The redevelopment is already generating enthusiasm among FMU students and local residents.

Thomas Jones, Jr., a Miami Gardens resident, believes the impact will extend beyond the university. “The proposed FMU redevelopment project will definitely be a game-changer for the university. Enhanced academic and athletic facilities are a win-win for students, faculty, and the Miami Gardens community!”

For FMU students, the project represents more than just infrastructure about opportunity and pride.

Christian Edgerson, a graduate student in the Education program, sees the expansion as a pivotal moment for FMU. “Greatness isn’t defined by who you are. Greatness is defined by what you do. FMU, it’s our time!”

Edgerson, an aspiring professional football player, added, “This building project would not only be great for the students, faculty, administrators, and staff, but it will also increase attention for people around the HBCU community. Being from Akron, Ohio, I chose Florida Memorial because of the opportunity to study in beautiful Miami, the only HBCU in South Florida! This is a huge opportunity, and I am always grateful to say I am a Lion!”

Major Upgrades and Expansion

The redevelopment’s first phase, exceeding $500 million, will include:

500 workforce housing units and 500 student housing beds in two eight-story buildings

New academic facilities supporting biology, music, and cybersecurity programs

A “Learn to Earn” STEM space to provide students with hands-on learning and career pathways

A multi-functional amphitheater for cultural events, guest lectures, and student performances

New music studios to foster creativity among students in the arts

A new football stadium to bolster school spirit and athletic engagement

Basketball courts and a turf field to enhance recreational opportunities

Additionally, the P3 Plus Transformational Initiative introduces Impact Apartments, which will provide affordable housing for FMU faculty, staff, and local residents. These mixed-use apartments will include retail and dining spaces, further integrating the university with the surrounding community.

FMU’s student embassy and FMU Foundation office will be relocated to a new space, streamlining resources for students and alumni.

Addressing Housing and Economic Challenges

International Keynote Speaker/Business Consultant, James Amps III predicted the project success extended beyond the university. “At Florida Memorial University, Bill’s vision isn’t only about elevating FMU to unprecedented heights—it’s also about empowering other HBCUs to achieve their fullest potential. His students and faculty deeply respect and adore him, recognizing that he genuinely cares about their well-being and success.”

The redevelopment comes as South Florida remains one of the nation’s most unaffordable housing markets. McCormick emphasized that increasing workforce housing options is key to faculty and staff recruitment and boosting student enrollment, which FMU aims to grow from 1,300 to over 3,000 students.

“We interview great people for key positions, but relocation is a challenge—even on a great salary,” McCormick said. “Providing affordable housing will help us attract and retain top talent.”

Future Growth and Long-Term Vision

FMU’s partnership with Redwood is structured as a public-private partnership (P3-plus), a model that McCormick says could serve as a blueprint for other universities looking to modernize without losing ownership of their land.

While the initial phase of the redevelopment will cost more than $500 million, additional phases could push the investment beyond $1 billion. Each new building is expected to take 18 to 24 months to complete.

As FMU moves forward with its campus transformation, the university remains focused on equipping students with the skills and opportunities needed to thrive in today’s workforce—and ensuring that future graduates are proud to call FMU their alma mater.