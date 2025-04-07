Close Menu
    Fort Lauderdale native serving aboard USS Iwo Jima checks the ship’s bearing

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 12, 2025) Quartermaster 3rd Class Shamari Roberts from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), checks the ship’s bearing during a sea and anchor evolution. Iwo Jima is conducting exercises as part of its advanced phase of training at sea, the exercises are designed to enhance warfighting effectiveness and interoperability. Iwo Jima is the flagship of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Readiness Group, a force uniquely positioned to deter aggression, project power through presence abroad, and execute contingency missions with its integrated Marine Corps team in support of U.S. strategic interest. The IWO ARG is comprised of its flagship namesake Iwo Jima, the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ships USS San Antonio (LPD 17) and USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28).(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zachary Swigart)
    Submitted by Ashley Craig

