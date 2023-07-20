FPL Awards $160k to Eight College-Bound Students

As part of FPL’s commitment to STEM education, eight South Florida students will each receive $20,000 toward their university studies

This past Saturday, our friends at FPL made some college-bound students very, very happy.

Eight recipients of the NextEra Energy Scholarship for Black Students in the Southeastern Consortium for Minorities in Engineering (SECME) received a $20,000 college scholarship check from Florida Power & Light Company, as part of the SECME club in high school.

The scholarship receipts are the following students:

Abdul Joseph (Forest Hill Community High School, West Palm Beach)

Ashaki Allen (Blanche Ely High School, Sunrise)

Ashley Henry (Seminole Ridge Community High School, Westlake)

Janaysa A. Dorcin (American Senior High School, Hialeah)

Justin G. Walker (Blanche Ely High School, Port Saint Lucie)

Kayla R. Parsons (Atlantic Community High School, Lake Worth)

Randy O. Smith (Everglades High School, Miramar)

Samuel Dorcelus-Cetoute (Royal Palm Beach High School, Royal Palm Beach)

Janaysa A. Dorcin a graduate of American Senior High School, is pictured with her parents. She will be attending Harvard University this Fall.

Samuel Dorcelus-Cetoute, one of this year's recipients of the NextEra Energy Scholarship for Black Students in SECME is surprised with a $20,000 scholarship on July 8, 2023.

Ashaki Allen recipient of the NextEra Energy Scholarship for Black Students in SECME, is presented with a scholarship check from Whitney Walker senior community relations specialist and Mckenley Romeo director of customer service and sales on July 8, 2023.

Ashley Henry, recipient of the NextEra Energy Scholarship for Black Students in SECME, proudly holds her big check beside her mother, Camille Barnett at Manatee Lagoon on July 8, 2023.