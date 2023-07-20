Renowned Civil Rights Attorney Benjamin….

Renowned Civil Rights Attorney Benjamin Crump, aka Black American’s Attorney General, joined the electrifying 2023 Marching 100 Band Camp Final Performance at the Alfred Lawson Multipurpose Center in Tallahassee, FL. In a show-stopping moment, Attorney Crump pledged $10,000 over four years to support this incredible program, with an annual contribution of $2500 dedicated to the Band Camp. His generous support inspired over 360 Band Camp participants, and we had a fantastic turnout of 1000 plus attendees, including parents, university, and community members. Let’s celebrate this unity of talent and education!

 

