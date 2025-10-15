FPL Invites Schools to Apply for $50,000 Classroom Makeover Grant

Advertisement

Eligible public, private and charter schools at all grade levels can apply through Nov. 7, 2025

Coconut Palm K-8 Academy in Homestead transformed its STEM education after winning an FPL STEM Classroom Makeover Grant for the 2024-25 school year. The school created an innovative hydroponics lab where students engage with sustainable agriculture technology, exploring hands-on learning opportunities that connect to future careers in environmental science and agricultural innovation.

Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale elevated its STEM education after winning an FPL STEM Classroom Makeover Grant for the 2023-24 school year. The school created a state-of-the-art STEM lab equipped with advanced technology and innovative tools, providing students with hands-on learning opportunities that prepare them for future careers in science and technology.

Juno Beach, FL — School is back in session and Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) is awarding ten eligible Florida schools $50,000 classroom makeover grants as part of its continued commitment to STEM education.

“At FPL, our unwavering dedication to STEM education drives everything we do, and our classroom makeover grants represent a direct investment in student success,” said Kate Cotner, FPL director of community engagement. “By transforming learning environments with cutting-edge technology and hands-on resources, we’re ensuring teachers have everything they need to inspire the next generation of leaders and innovators. These grants don’t just upgrade classrooms; they unlock potential and create pathways to careers that will power Florida’s future.”

The Classroom Makeover Grants are supported through a gift by NextEra Energy Foundation, a corporate foundation of NextEra Energy, Inc. and Florida Power & Light Company, to increase the exposure of economically disadvantaged students in STEM and jumpstart students’ interest in STEM careers. Funds are available to update STEM classrooms with new technology or resources, including software, equipment, books and training for teachers.

Eligible K-12 public, private and charter schools at all grade levels that are designated Title 1 or serve a minimum of 40% economically disadvantaged students can apply, and winners will be announced in early 2026. Previous grant recipients in the Miami-Dade and Broward County area include:

*Cypress Run Education Center School in Pompano Beach updated its multi-media technology lab with new TV production equipment, coding and robotics materials. ??

*Hallandale Middle School is using the grant to fund a pathway program with Broward College to help improve students? math and science test scores.

Grant applications will be accepted through Nov. 7, 2025.?For more information or to apply for a Classroom Makeover Grant, visit

Grant applications will be accepted through Nov. 7, 2025. For more information or to apply for a Classroom Makeover Grant, visit www.FPL.com/Education.

Florida Power & Light Company

Florida Power & Light Company is America’s largest electric utility, delivering reliable power to more than 6 million customer accounts — serving approximately 12 million people across Florida. By leveraging a diverse energy mix, including nuclear, natural gas, solar and battery storage, FPL operates one of the most fuel- and cost-efficient power generation fleets in the U.S. and has earned the ReliabilityOne® National Reliability Award for seven of the last ten years. FPL is a subsidiary of Juno Beach, Florida-based NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE), which is one of the largest electric power and energy infrastructure companies in North America and is a leading provider of electricity to American homes and businesses. NextEra Energy is also the parent company of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which, together with its affiliated entities, is advancing America’s energy future with one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of power generation and infrastructure solutions. For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com, www.FPL.com, www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.