FPL Showcases Brand-New Solar Power Plant

Florida Memorial University’s Ambassador Chorale joined in the celebration

(Black PR Wire) MIAMI, FL — On Tuesday, Feb. 12, Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) hosted a celebration of the new FPL Miami-Dade Solar Energy Center, the largest solar power installation ever to be built in South Florida. Members of the community joined Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez and FPL CEO Eric Silagy for the historic occasion.

Inspired by the solar center’s location in Miami-Dade County’s farming community, the event will feature a farmer’s market with local vendors. Community partners, including Audubon Florida, Florida International University, and students from several schools. The event also featured a series of soul-stirring performances including “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” and “Oh Happy Day,” from the Florida Memorial University Ambassador Chorale. FMU is south Florida’s only Histirically Black College and University (HBCU).

The project is part of a multi-year collaboration between FPL and Miami-Dade County to advance innovative energy projects that will help improve the resilience of the community.

The event took place at the FPL Miami-Dade Solar Energy Center, located at 18355 SW 136th St. (off of the intersection of Krome and SW 136th St.) in Miami, FL.