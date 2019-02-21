Carmen Miller purchases McKinley Financial Services, Inc.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – McKinley Financial Services, Inc., (www.mckinleyinsurance.com) one of Florida’s oldest minority-owned full-service insurance agencies, has been sold, the company announced today. Carmen Miller, an 18-year veteran of the company which does business as McKinley Insurance Services, has purchased the business and now assumes the position of chief executive officer. Miller had been the chief operating officer of McKinley for the past five years. Purchase price and other terms of the sale were not made public.

Founded in Fort Lauderdale, Florida by the late college football star and coach Jim McKinley in 1987, McKinley Insurance Services offers a full range of products including commercial lines insurance, employee group benefits, home, personal, risk management, and student and sports insurances. Jim McKinley hired Miller as an account manager in 2001. She rose to become vice president of client services before his death in 2012.

“I had worked with Jim in the past as the carrier rep managing his group health business,” said Miller. “His goal was to grow one of the nation’s largest African American owned insurance firms and his foundation was integrity, quality and uncompromised customer service. He made me an offer and we were in sync from the beginning,” Miller reflected.

Miller says her goal is to continue to add value for her corporate, governmental, small business and personal clients by forging diverse partnerships that allow McKinley to offer the broadest possible array of insurance products.