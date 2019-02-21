In a joint effort to get students involved with the Children Services Council’s 2019 Broward AWARE! Protecting OUR Children campaign: Growing the Voices of Our Future, the Westside Gazette will engage youth in a photovoice (photojournalism) project. The youth will tell their stories through the written word and through the lens of cameras they will operate as photo journalists focusing on but not limited to the Broward AWARE campaign.

African History Fair

Village Life FL is hosting an African History fair at the Lauderhill Mall. Students from kindergarten to high school created projects on different African topics. My sister and I each did one. She won 1st place in the elementary school category! I hope more people will come see our work and learn something new about African culture. Projects will be up until February 28.

Looking into the Future and Back into the Past

People, especially our youth, need to know how to move forward, but they also need to learn what their past was like, too. Two community groups provided a much-needed lesson to young mentees about college as well as knowing their Black History.

The youth learned about test scores for college scholarships and the amount a degree. They also were taught about main-stream African American history versus some of the pieces often omitted. The history of African Americans is much more than overcoming slavery and racial injustice. There were also many black inventors, scientists, poets, and trailblazers.

Thanks to these community leaders, the students now realize their duty to research their history and their ancestors’ legacy. They are now more educated than they were before about how to move forward in education and appreciate the lives they have today.

National Museum of African American History

When I went to Washington D.C. I went to the National Museum of African American History and Culture. I learned about my culture and the many challenges we have faced over the years. The NMAAHC is a place where all Americans can learn about the richness and diversity of the African American experience.

My Dad

his is my dad, David A. Williams, and I would like to say today is his birthday (February 17, 2019). So Happy Birthday to the BEST dad in the world!

Now I would just like to say a few words.

Dad, I feel pretty lucky because every day, no matter what, I have one of the best dad’s in my life, and I would like to say Thanks Dad. You mean so much to me. Happy Birthday!