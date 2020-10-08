Growing the Voices of Our Future

By Layla Davidson

On September 30, the presidential debate took place.

In my opinion, Biden was acting out of character, but Trump’s behavior was nothing new.

Both parties embarrassed themselves. They were going back and forth like two seventh graders. They constantly interrupted each other.

Although both parties acted like children, they did discuss topics relevant to society today.

They discussed COVID-19, the economy, race and law enforcement, voter choice, climate change, and election integrity. There were some good points and some bad ones.

Biden criticized Trump for claims that he called fallen members of the military “losers” and “suckers.” Biden states, “My son was in Iraq, he spent a year there. He got the Bronze Star; he got the Conspicuous Service Medal. He was not a loser. He was a patriot, and the people left behind there were heroes.”

Trump continues to disrespect people and expect to not get corrected. He feels that he is above the law because he is President.

Moreover, the same president that called the Coronavirus a hoax is the same president that has the “hoax” now. It was reported that the president and his wife have COVID-19.

I do not wish disease on anyone, but he was the same president not wearing a mask, calling COVID-19 a hoax, and talking down the disease, making it seem like it is not a big deal.

On the contrary, Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden tested negative for the Coronavirus. As I continue to say every week, you need to vote. Your vote matters.