Through the eyes of an angel

Parallel Warzone

Part 4 or 4

By Reality Check

This is a real-life story written from an inmate inside of a Florida Correctional Institute (DOC). His name has been changed to protect him; however, the names of the people involved in the story, to the best of his knowledge, are real. PLEASE BEAWARE THAT THERE ARE SOME GRAPHIC DESCRIPTIONS IN THIS STORY. IF YOU DO NOT CARE FOR GRAPHIC DETAILS, PLEASE DO NOT READ. There are two sides to a story and then there is the truth. What happens when a murderer meets the mother and grandmother of his victims? Find out in this Four-part series.

Yes even he, the savagely beaten child, abused and sexually molested into a life of emotionless escapism, child murder, could be free and find peace – God… and so that small, petite grandmother from whom he stole everything, was the spiritual giant God sent to bring him everything he needed to begin the journey of healing. That was in 2005; in 2014 they published the book they wrote together, sharing their journey called “Wildflowers in the median” named for Chris’ love of wildflowers. That book led to them being featured in three different documentaries: “Human-clip #13” on YouTube, “Another Justice” and “Another Way”. They then came up with a restorative justice curriculum and Agnes fought until she was allowed to come into Florida prisons to teach men what she taught Leonard – that the same waters that threaten to drown us can baptize and purify us.

The book was turned into a play and translated into other languages; she was invited to other countries to speak on her journey. She started a support group for victims of other crimes and a personal journey turned into a life mission of preaching love and forgiveness. In this moment, when merchants of heat and dog whistle blowers of white supremacy attempt to hijack the social narrative, Agnes in her story is water during this season of spiritual dehydration. She is like the conductor of our social Symphony, guiding us collectively to a high note, the highroad. Agnes taught me that we cannot always choose our roads, but we can control how we walk down them. Her letters became a stethoscope that Lenoard used to hear her heartbeat. And hearing hers reminded him he was still alive, still had life to live. In doing so, Agnes taught us that we each have a unique piece/piece/piece of what some other humans needs to experience: healing. To reach out to another human being is to help God breathed life into them. Agnes taught us how beautiful the world would be if we allow God to work through us without trying to handpick the assignments we submitted to. She reminds us that we are not called to decide who is redeemable. She shows us the beauty in the broken when seen through the eyes of an angel. She illuminates the power of using your tears to build a bridge for someone else to cross over from their pain to redemption. She shows us how to take our pain and turn it into wings. There are so many different forms of pain and struggle in our lives today, but Agnes reminds us that in the face of adversity we often build our own prison cells then forget we have the keys. No matter what you are going through in life, know that God has heard your cries and has already delivered the strength you need, but your faith is required to access the power within you. Agnes’ life is testimony to the fact that the moment you commit to being obedient to God‘s purpose for your life he immediately unlocks the doors and sends who and what you need to do great things in his name. That is how my friend, brother and mentor Bobby Henry walked into my life. We have all been hurt, backstabbed, abused by, disappointed in, and used by someone. Agnes reminds us that when you allow those experiences to hold you back from pouring love into the lives of others it’s you who loses, it’s you who dies without ever knowing the great things God has position you to achieve in His name. I know at times your struggle feels so overwhelming, you feel so confused, but I promise you, through God, the mercy, grace and power you need for the victory is available! Just stepped out on faith… Like Agnes.

I haven’t seen Leonard in four years, but he is doing well and you can find out more about Agnes at: achievehigherground.org