“Fred, the Man!” — A Soldier, a Servant, and a Blessing to the Block – Still Serving Strong at 102

Advertisement

We love you, James, Barbara and Apryl Freeman!

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

Every morning in Riviera Beach, Florida, as the sun stretches across the horizon, one familiar figure makes his way to Sam’s Store—a small neighborhood hub where coffee, conversation, and community blend together. His name is Fred Walker Wilson, but to everyone who knows and loves him, he’s simply “Fred, the Man!”

Born October 9, 1923, Mr. Wilson is a proud World War II veteran, having served in Europe from 1941 to 1945. He witnessed both the pain and perseverance of humanity during one of history’s most defining conflicts. Now, nearly eight decades later, his life remains a daily lesson in service, humility, and gratitude.

At Sam’s Store, Fred is more than a customer, he’s part of the heartbeat of the place. Each morning, he arrives ready to make coffee for the customers, shares a smile, and offers a listening ear. He’s also the unofficial security guard, keeping a watchful eye on things while making sure everyone feels welcome and safe. Folks passing by greet him with warmth and respect, knowing that the man behind the counter has lived through and lived beyond eras that shaped the world.

When he’s not at Sam’s, Fred enjoys spending time at home, tuned in to the oldies music channel, where he finds comfort in the timeless sounds of yesteryear. He loves learning about the musical legends who have “gone on,” their songs echoing memories of faith, friendship, and freedom.

“I thank God for giving me a long, wonderful life,” Fred says with his trademark smile. “I’m truly blessed.”

And blessed he is. At 102 years old, “Fred, the Man!” still shows up day after day with purpose and pride. His service didn’t end when the war did; it simply changed uniforms. Now, instead of boots and a rifle, he carries a coffee pot and a heart full of gratitude, still serving his community with the same steadfast devotion he gave his country.

In a world that often forgets its elders, Fred Walker Wilson stands as a living reminder of what it means to live with faith, duty, and joy. His legacy is not written in medals or monuments, but in the countless lives he touches each morning at Sam’s Store with every warm cup of coffee and every kind word that follows.

So, here’s to you, Fred, the Man!

A soldier. A servant. A blessing to us all.