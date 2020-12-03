Friend ,

When 2020 began, few could have imagined what this year would entail.

From COVID-19 to racial injustice and civil uprisings, to one of the most consequential elections in America’s history, our nation was confronted with challenge after challenge.

But emerging from the many tribulations of this year was a powerful reminder that when people join together in collective action and activism, progress is inevitable.

And nowhere was this more evident than in the work you and the NAACP took on together.

We forged together and uplifted our shared goals of dismantling systemic racism and galvanizing Black voters who had the power to put our country back on a path toward a brighter, more just future.

And for having our back, when I know many supporters are dealing with personal trials and losses brought on by this tumultuous year, I send a resounding “Thank you!” on behalf of the entire NAACP.

Because of your strength and unwavering commitment to making America more equal and more just, our country is now closer to realizing economic stability, a quality education for every child, affordable health care for all, and wholesale relief from the pandemic and structural inequality.

So, again, thank you for all you did to support the NAACP and push for progress this year. And from our families to yours, we wish you all the best this Thanksgiving.

Sincerely,

Derrick Johnson

@DerrickNAACP

President and CEO NAACP